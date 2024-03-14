Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd name Greenwood price as surprise team barges Barcelona, Real aside; Arsenal, Tottenham battle for €50m Bundesliga star

Manchester United are willing to accept a cut-price fee for Mason Greenwood amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Arsenal are set to battle for a Bundesliga star, while Man Utd and Chelsea have their eye on two Barcelona defenders – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO SELL MASON GREENWOOD TO ATLETICO

The future of Man Utd winger Mason Greenwood will likely be one of the most controversial stories of the summer transfer window and reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to sell him.

The 22-year-old has lit up LaLiga during his loan spell with Getafe. Greenwood was initially eased in at the Madrid-based club, though now regularly completes the full 90 minutes and has returned 13 goal contributions in 26 matches.

The attacker’s form has caught the attention of several top clubs. Barcelona, for instance, have been considering a summer move for Greenwood, but it seems that they have now cooled their interest.

According to reports from Spain, the Catalans have decided against bringing him in due to the backlash it could provoke from fans and possibly sponsors.

Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Greenwood, but the rumours linking them with the player seem to have dried up.

However, it’s claimed that Atletico Madrid remain interested in Greenwood, and now Man Utd have named their price for him.

Atletico held a meeting with Man Utd last week, although it was described as a general conversation about transfers rather than a negotiation for any specific player.

Man Utd slap new price tag on exit-bound Greenwood

As per a report from Marca, the Red Devils are set to demand a fee of £43m for Greenwood this summer, with the decision to sell him now made.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe could decide to reintegrate Greenwood into the Man Utd squad next term but this doesn’t seem to be the case, despite Erik ten Hag being happy for that to happen.

Even with the controversy surrounding the winger, £43m still represents a bargain price tag for a player of his quality and potential.

Diego Simeone has now been tipped to jump at the chance to bring in Greenwood for that fee, so we could see him playing at the peak of European football again next season.

Getafe would love to sign him on a permanent deal, but they do not have the financial capability to beat Atletico in the race.

It will be interesting to see if the bargain price tag tempts Barcelona or Real Madrid into making a move, but as things stand, they are very reluctant to do so.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM INTEREST ‘CONFIRMED’ IN BUNDESLIGA STAR

Arsenal and Tottenham have a ‘confirmed’ interest in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho, who will cost around €50m (approx. £42.7m) this summer. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero at the end of the season. (Various)

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs interested in Hoffenheim’s 21-year-old German forward Maximilian Beier. (Bild)

Arsenal will have to pay £86m to sign long-term defensive target Jorrel Hato from Ajax this summer. (Soccernews)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been identified as a top target for Real Madrid. Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in him. (Sport Bild)

Real Madrid don’t want Kylian Mbappe to play for France in this summer’s Olympic games in Paris so he arrives at the Bernabeu fully rested next season. It’s looking ‘increasingly unlikely’ that he’ll feature. (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies could make a major U-turn and remain at Bayern Munich, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Sky Germany)

CHELSEA PLOT DOUBLE BARCELONA RAID

Chelsea and Man Utd are ready to battle for the signature of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the summer. (Sport)

Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi, who has a bargain release clause of £8.5m. (Sport)

Jadon Sancho is determined to leave Man Utd permanently this summer as he is not willing to play under Erik ten Hag again. (Bild)

Inter Milan are confident of tying Lautaro Martinez down to a new contract despite the striker’s links with Arsenal and Chelsea (FCInter1908)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to compete with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham for AC Milan prodigy Francesco Camarda. (Foot Mercato)

Sevilla are interested in signing Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, who is currently on loan with Burnley. (Estadio Deportivo)

Aston Villa are leading AC Milan and Juventus in the race for Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso. (Calcio Mercato)

NEWCASTLE TIPPED TO JOIN VICTOR OSIMHEN RACE

Newcastle are interested in Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen and could rival Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature. (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle are not planning to extend the contract of goalkeeper Loris Karius. He will become a free agent in the summer amid interest from several Italian clubs. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Paris Saint-Germain have made Liverpool winger Luis Diaz one of their top targets as they plan for life after Kylian Mbappe. (Fabrice Hawkins)

Man City are in talks over a new contract for goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, whose current deal will expire in 2025. (Sky Germany)

West Ham United and Wolves have been keeping tabs on AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham sent scouts to watch Royale Union Saint-Gilloise stars Mohamed Amoura and Koki Machid in action last week. (Voetbal Belgie)

Southampton will try to sign Argentine forward Matias Soule from Juventus if they are promoted to the Premier League, while Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested in the 20-year-old. (Calcio Mercato)

