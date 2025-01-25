Man Utd nearing decision on Christopher Nkunku transfer, as Alejandro Garnacho consequences made clear

A fresh update has been provided on Man Utd's interest in Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United are discussing whether to make one particular type of bid for Christopher Nkunku, while a report has detailed what it would mean for the proposed Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea transfer.

The very real possibility of Nkunku joining Man Utd and Garnacho heading to Chelsea has ramped up over the past 24 hours.

Both players are open to leaving their current clubs, and Garnacho in particular is high on the idea of joining Chelsea rather than fellow suitor Napoli.

What’s more, Napoli are close to wrapping up an agreement to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund instead, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nkunku – who prefers playing centrally – would line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker if signed by Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho, meanwhile, would revert to playing as an out-and-out winger under Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

A double deal has its merits and according to Sky Germany, ‘direct contact’ between the clubs has opened.

The outlet also claimed the possibility of swapping the players as opposed to organising separate transfers has been discussed.

But per the latest from Sky Sports, a swap is ‘highly unlikely.’ That’s because Man Utd are more interested in loaning Nkunku if they do make a move.

“Manchester United discussing whether to make LOAN move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku,” wrote Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth on X.

The journalist also suggested that if a loan move for Nkunku were sanctioned, Garnacho can still join Chelsea in a separate and permanent switch.

Sheth continued: “Permanent [Nkunku] move thought to be highly unlikely. Nkunku one of number of forwards United have looked. Interest from Chelsea in Garnacho remains.”

Christopher Nkunku loan beneficial to Man Utd

Whether Chelsea would be willing to strengthen Man Utd through an Nkunku loan remains to be seen.

United’s dire league position suggests they’re not a threat to Chelsea in their quest for Champions League qualification and the two clubs are in different European competitions this term.

In any case, an Nkunku loan would certainly be advantageous for Man Utd given it would allow the club to make signings in arguably more pressing positions this month.

The whole purpose of United potentially selling Garnacho is to fund new arrivals, specifically at left wing-back. The latest on the club’s ongoing pursuit of Patrick Dorgu can be found here.

If United were to swap Garnacho for Nkunku, they’d not receive an influx of clash to spend in other areas.

But of course, any Nkunku to Man Utd move via the loan route depends on Chelsea approving that method of transfer.

One point of interest to keep in mind is the fact Nkunku has already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. But for the time being, Bayern have shown no indication they’re prepared to meet Chelsea’s £70m asking price.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford, Gomes, Wheatley, Enciso

In other news, Marcus Rashford’s viable exit routes appear to have narrowed down to two after the forward rejected a mega-money approach.

Elsewhere, former Red Devils midfielder, Angel Gomes, is reportedly prioritising signing with Tottenham rather than returning to Old Trafford.

The Lille star is out of contract at season’s end and expected to embark on a new chapter, potentially back in England.

Amid encouragement from the player, Spurs are now drawing up an offer in the hopes of forging a pre-contract agreement with Gomes.

Finally, Man Utd have loaned out young striker Ethan Wheatley to Walsall and United’s last-gasp attempt at hijacking Julio Enciso’s transfer between Brighton and Ipswich Town has been revealed.