‘Man Utd need major overhaul and must target 8 new players’

Manchester United must embark on a major summer overhaul, Liverpool can only chuck away the top four now, while Chelsea title march is also discussed in our Your Says of the Day.

Great win. Nothing else would of done. Costa hopefully hitting a bit of form to see us over the line! Still think he’ll be gone in the summer.

Hoping next season though we change how we control games. With new better players we need to stop letting other teams come to the bridge and taking control. Also the conceding has to stop. Our record this year has been shocking

Phwepsi

Great win. Especially the reaction after Southampton equalized. We need to be careful though. Seemed a bit too relax after we scored early. Yeah 2 ex-players scored at the Bridge. I still think Spurs will win tomorrow. But let’s see.

Next match for us will be a tough one at Everton. Will Lukaku (ex Chelsea player too) score? Hopefully not.

Aindro

Southampton proved yet again was a decent good footballing team they are and one that will always cause problems to a number of teams. I thought they played well and caused us a number of problems

That made the victory even more sweeter with some great goals, good football and the return of both JT and Costa. Costa looked to me as though he had turned a corner and worked hard, chased down and in the second half really got involved to take his goals well. Set up Hazard for the first and it would have been interesting to see if his bicycle kick would have gone in had he connected…?

Most worrying aspect now is the constant conceding and we do look vulnerable a times so that is something I am sure that Conte will want to remedy if not this season (as we are so close) but certainly for next

Anyway, the result that we needed and another impressive step towards the title. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Home wins essential in case of dropped points on the road but we ballsed it up at home to Bournemouth and Palace (5 HUGE points dropped which would have put us level with Spurs on points and, I believe, got us CL footy with four games left).

But, every team can claim their respective ‘what ifs’ and we have to deal with reality right now which is not lose any more games and preferably win ‘em all.

Monday May 1st – Watford Away

Since their severe home loss to Spurs on NYD Watford have only lost once at home since (a crazy 4-3 defeat to Soton). Other than that game they haven’t conceded many either (2 goals in 6 homes games).

Watford are safe for next season so one would expect a little R&R now from their players but they were God awful at Hull at the weekend so backlash will be order. We got tonked at their place last season (3-0) but we have scored 8 against them since. Don’t know which way this will go. Hard fought 1-0 win a la WBA or a shambolic, wimpy 2-0 away loss. It’ll be one of those. I’m predicting we’ll win this, why?…because we bloody have too after that Tom Tit against Palace.

Sunday May 7th – Southampton Home

Southampton safe of course but that hasn’t stopped their decent but up and down form. They dispatched Palace at home which we couldn’t do but their away form is ropey. They’re playing Liverpool at Anfield so we all know that could change but I expect a home win here.

Sunday May 17th – West Ham Away

Anything could happen here. Doesn’t matter what West Ham’s form is when we play ‘em it’s nearly always a struggle. We haven’t beaten them in our last three visits there and only won one in our last seven meetings. Like I said, anything could happen here. They play Stoke away and Spurs at home before us so that could easily drop them closer to the bottom three so heads up folks this might be West Ham’s Cup Final. I’m going for a hard fought 2-2 draw (based on that and our form against them).

Sunday May 21st – Middlesboro Home

Home win. Boro are s*** and will be down when we meet them.

Total 10 points from our last 4 games. We will scrape in the top four with this. That’ll do.

Rob Fort Worth TX

Thanks to the Europa League, Man Utd have a very tightly packed schedule ahead with some very tough away games – they have 8 games in the next 25 days, playing on average every 3/4 days.

They’ve also lost Ibrahimovic. Arsenal still have to play Spurs & Man Utd.

We’ve generally bounced back well from defeats in recent months, so we’d really would have to throw it away now.

Mikus

Ok guys is that time of the season where we pick our United player of the year here are the 6 candidates.

Zlatan

Herrera

Baily

De Gea

Valencia

Mata

The player I pick is Valencia because he hasn’t had a bad game all season closely followed by Herrera and then Zlatan.

Ika

Ibra – New number 9

Rooney – hybrid forward eg Griezmann

Martial – Keep

Miki – Keep

Rashford – Keep

Lingard – keep/replaces Depay

Depay – New winger

Mata – Keep

That’s my take on our current situation. We could keep Ibra providing we get a new winger, a new forward and reduce his 300k a week contract. Marquee signing to replace Rooney and a hot talent on the wings please thanks.

As for the rest of the team, our keepers are top notch both of them.

Pogba – Keep

Herrera – Keep

Schweiny – New top midfield maestro

M.Sch – Perreira comes back

Fellaini – Keep

Carrick – Not sure

Smalling – Keep

Jones – Replace

Rojo – Keep

Bailly – Keep

Blind – Replace eventually

Shaw – Keep

Darmian – Keep

Valencia – Keep

Young – Not sure

TFM – Keep

So we need to replace 8 players in the next 2-3 transfer windows. I would prioritise a new forward, winger, CB and a new CM in the summer window.

Once again, the real fans are being screwed. Apparently, Arsenal and Chelski will get 28,000 tickets each, with the ‘remaining’ 14,000 going to the FA’s ‘football family’, according to The Independent.

I think someone has their sums wrong here. I know the clubs get some for friends and family, but there’s 20,000 seats unaccounted for.

Either way, it’s a disgrace that the people who’ve supported their teams through to the finals are getting shafted yet again. I know it’s the same every year, but still….

PS Shifters, you won’t have to worry – you already have your ticket, don’t you? ?

Al the Gooner

28k is actually a big improvement as we have been allocated 18K before (when we played ManU many years ago)

The difference is down to the Wembley bond holders who have circa 17K in the middle circle of Wembley that helps to screw up the atmosphere in the ground. KTBFFH

CFC1905