Man Utd need ruthless transfer strategy; no more Henderson backlash

Man Utd are urged to be more ruthless with their transfer strategy, while Liverpool readers need to get off Jordan Henderson’s back, all in Your Says of the Day.

I don’t suppose many if any of the Henderson detractors on here will have watched the England game tonight, but I’m sure those that did will focus solely on the one misplaced pass the lad made and not his contribution to at least 2 of the goals and the several vital interceptions he made!

He plays for us FFS support the lad.

YNWA RIP the 96

Scouser in exile

I’ve said before I’m kinda neutral with Henderson….

…but noticed on YouTube during a Liverpool vs AC Milan legends game (where Gerrard scored the winning goal, who else?) that there are a lot of “Gerrard is still better than Henderson even at 38” remarks. I don’t know if it’s compliment to Gerrard or a diss to Hendo or both.

mwake

This David Brooks guy having a stormer for Wales. Imagine him, Sancho and Koulibaly in the summer. Throw in Wan Bissaka as well and we’d have a very good side.

happyhurling

Brooks is exactly the kind of young player we’d have been all over (sorry, no pics) ten years ago. Club seriously needs to get a DoF in soon to sort this s*** out.

Killyboye

How can a football club who calls itself the biggest in the world still not have a permanent manager or a DOF? How can you give Mourinho, Smalling, Jones etc new deals but struggle with De Gea, Herrera etc? Absolutely amateurish. Ole Think twice before you work for these parasites ,who are more interested in pot noodle sponsors

united_we_win

@n1xer – to say M&M would have sold to the highest bidder “eventually” is like saying Glazer will eventually. At the time football was on the cusp of a massive explosion in popularity, revenue & commercial opportunity. We know this now by looking back at the increase in TV and sponsorship deal. Glazers knew this, which is a reason they wanted to buy. Could not M&M have known it also. If it was a lucrative business for the Glazers why would it be any the less lucrative for M&M especially given the Glazers had to borrow whereas M&M would only have to sit tight.

We don’t know either way but it is remarkable coincidence M&M should decide to cash in when they did.

MacGuffin

The managers that are improving their teams year on year at the moment are the ones who are identifying weaknesses in their team and then addressing it in the transfer window. City acted quickly to improve their full backs, goal keeper and brought in Bernado Silva (and Mahrez for some reason). Liverpool signed Allison and Van Dyke because they were the weakest areas of their team. They threw a lot of money at midfield as well but that backfired.

The point is there needs to be a ruthless assessment of the team which highlights the immediate need for a steady, first name on the team sheet, right back (that name can’t be Ashley Young FYI!). A world class centre back in the mould of Vidic to try to bring the best out of Lindelof/Bailly and maybe Tuanzebe. And a top class attacking right midfielder as there’s a huge hole in the team here at the moment. Those are the three key areas that the likes of City and Liverpool would be throwing £200m at this summer. If we’re going to be spoilt then we might see a long term Matic replacement added as well. But it’s 3 key signings for me with Valencia, Rojo and Sanchez being moved on to add to Fellaini.

Happy hurling

I dont think Fergie would be any different. Fergie is from an era where he would pick up the phone and talk to managers or scouts. He’d be having his glass of wine with managers after the match talking about player. That all changed when agents as agents came into power. And agents largely bypass the manager and talk direct with the CEO. The CEO regard the agents as their scouts. I’m sure many recent signings have been more down to Ed than the manager. And that won’t change with Ole, in fact whereas Fergies silence could be bought with bonuses, Moyes was and Ole is so desperate for the job they go with the flow.

But Ole may be allowed a couple of “vanity” signings. I suspect one will be a young Norwegian for the future and the other will be his equivalent of what Fellaini was for Moyes. I just hope he’s better.

MacGuffin

Hell of a ball from Barkley and a goal too. I remember when he was considered a waste of money at £15m. 😊

nine nine nine

England playing direct attacking football, not this tippy tappy crap!!

Who are the best two player on the pitch so far!!! Both more used to Royal Blue than white shirts!!!

If only ……

NIBlue

Another good point plus we have 3 players who are dazzling for England but are not considered as definite starters at club level, I feel everyone has good and bad points about them but imo Chelsea is wasting time and putting themselves in jeopardy by not getting rid of Sarri rather sooner then later. It’s their choice as it was in appointing him but the longer his there the more the club will get hurt. I hate people getting fired but the team and clubs good health is at stake here and it’s hard to visualize much improvement. I will be very happy to be proven wrong in my assessment.

Monty

There was a poster who bet that Barkley would never play 5 consecutive games for Chelsea at one point…? At 15m, he is certainly looking like a good investment now….

As for the dead balls I think Barkley is showing what he is capable of and would agree no reason why he should not be considered going forward

Also agree and mentioned on another thread that by allowing both CHO and Barkley to play what I would call their natural games they look far more effective than what we are seeing under Sarri. I would suggest that these England performances, plus how Kante is being used, would go a long way to show that Sarri is not using his players to the best of their ability and prefers to make them fit the style rather than adapt the style to fit the players ability (which I think was a quote from Conte on how he approached team displays…?)

Basically we are wasting a lot of the talent within the squad which is part of the reason we are struggling. KTBFFH

CFC1905

“Basically we are wasting a lot of the talent within the squad which is part of the reason we are struggling. ”

That’s it a nutshell 1905!

nine nine nine