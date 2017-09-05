Mahrez swoop was never on the cards for Manchester United

Manchester United never considered a deadline day move for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

Mahrez was released from international duty with Algeria on deadline day to complete a move to a new club, with United and Chelsea thought to be the most likely destinations.

The news sparked plenty of debate as to where the player would eventually end up, with the Foxes star spotted in Paris and London throughout the course of the day.

However, a move never materialised and Mahrez will now focus on his Leicester duties until January at the very least.

Italian giants Roma had been the frontrunners for the 26-year-old throughout the summer and had several bids knocked back, but it was United’s reported interest in the final hours of the window that provided plenty of discussion.

It was no secret that United boss Jose Mourinho was still chasing a winger before the transfer window shut, with the club even leaving their famous No 7 shirt free for the arrival of a new player.

However, the Leicester Mercury claims that Mahrez was never a target for United boss Jose Mourinho and that no Premier League team actually submitted a bid for the player.

Roma are expected to renew their interest in January, if Mahrez continues to state his intention to quit the KP Stadium, but it remains to be seen if clubs in England will join the battle for the talented playmaker.