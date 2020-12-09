Man Utd given new Sancho hope as Dortmund eye former Arsenal star

Manchester United’s bid to finally land Jadon Sancho has taken a positive twist after news that Borussia Dortmund have his replacement lined up.

The youngster’s ‘will he, won’t he’ transfer saga continued during the whole of the last transfer window.

However, nothing emerged.

Dortmund wanted huge money for the England star to be prized away. And United weren’t willing to meet their demands with £108million being quoted.

In the end, United completed deadline day moves for Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

The young wingers are future projects and neither has been near the first team yet.

That means the Sancho to United rumours won’t go away and they’re being further fuelled by reports coming out of Germany regarding his possible replacement.

SportBild (via Sport Witness) suggest Dortmund already have plans in place to deal with life after Sancho.

And the man they’ve identified is former Arsenal forward Donyell Malen.

The PSV man is being used as a centre forward by club boss Roger Schmidt but he can also operate out wide.

The Dutchman was formerly on Arsenal’s books after joining them from Ajax in 2015.

He played in various youth teams and on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and China in 2017 but never tasted first-team action.

Malen was sold later that summer to PSV where he’s netted 41 goals in 94 games for the Eredivisie side.

German reports say United still want Sancho

Connecting some of the dots, Malen is managed by agent Mino Raiola. And Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc did business with Raiola over the transfer of Erling Haaland.

Malen’s potential move could help pave the way for United to renew their interest in Sancho. And SportBild say that he remains on the radar.

The magazine states ‘Manchester United in particular is digging’ for Sancho.

Dortmund still want to retain the player but an offer of around €100m next summer would make them ‘think about a sale’.

The 20-year-old racked up 20 goals and 20 assists for the Bundesliga outfit last season.

However, Sancho hasn’t hit the same level of form in the current campaign. He’s scored three goals and assisted six times in 14 appearances. But the England winger hasn’t managed a league goal yet.