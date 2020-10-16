Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension in Paul Pogba’s contract, setting a new record in the process.

The Manchester Evening News revealed that the Red Devils have tied the 27-year-old to the club until June 2022. That was after he once again expressed his desire to join Real Madrid.

The report adds that United’s decision is the earliest they have ever exercised the one-year option in a player’s contract since executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward introduced the plus-one option in 2013.

Pogba re-signed for United four years ago, but has previously admitted it is his ‘dream’ to move to Madrid.

However, unless the Old Trafford club agrees an entirely new contract with Pogba between now and the end of the season they will come under pressure to sell the France star next summer – given that will then have just a year left on his deal.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said at his press conference on Friday morning: “Paul’s our player. He’s going to be here for another two years and I’m sure Paul is focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best of Paul.

“I’m sure in the next couple of years we’ll get the best out of him.”

Pogba admitted last summer that ‘it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else’. His agent Mino Raiola also added fuel to the fire. He told La Repubblica in January he ‘wouldn’t bring anyone there (United) now’.

The midfielder is expected to be back in action for United when they head to Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Solskjaer talks up Man Utd new boy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes winger Facundo Pellistri is a star for the future, after his recent arrival at Old Trafford.

Uruguayan teenager Pellistri signed for the Red Devils on deadline day and has begun training with his new teammates.

The 18-year-old is one of four new players who have immediately joined up with United, with winger Amad Traore to complete his move from Atalanta in January.

But while Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek will expect regular game time, Solskjaer says Pellistri must wait for his chance.

“We’re looking forward to integrating them into the group,” the manager told Friday’s press conference.

“Facundo has been in training two days, very exciting, young enthusiastic player with some attributes we don’t have.” Read more…