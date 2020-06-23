Solskjaer reacts as key Man Utd star pens new long-term contract

Scott McTominay has signed a new deal with Manchester United until June 2025 with an option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old has been first-choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, when fit, and has started 25 games for the Red Devils this season.

McTominay told MUFC.com: “Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

“As we always say, the academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United.

“I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, United have asked a former Aston Villa boss for a reference on top target Jack Grealish, claims a report.

United have asked former centre-back and now Newcastle manager Steve Bruce for an assessment on Grealish, who is the most fouled player in the Premier League.

And Bruce, 59, who managed Grealish for two years at Villa Park between 2016-2018 has given the England hopeful a glowing reference.

The 24-year-old has been the driving force in Villa’s efforts to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.

He fits United’s new transfer profile of attracting young, British talent.

However, United have sought to find out about the England hopeful and, as according to 90min Bruce has given Grealish a “glowing review”. Read more…