Man Utd, Newcastle battle erupts as Prem giants converge on imposing striker available for enticing fee

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly primed to fight it out for the signing of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, while the player’s price tag has also been revealed.

Sesko is a 20-year-old centre-forward who left his native Slovenia in 2019 by signing for Red Bull Salzburg. He spent the next two seasons on loan at one of Salzburg’s fellow Austrian sides, FC Liefering, in order to gain more first-team experience.

Sesko thrived while at Liefering, bagging 22 goals in 44 appearances. He then spent two more years at Salzburg before joining their sister club RB Leipzig in summer 2023.

The 26-cap Slovenia international has yet to repeat his great form from Salzburg and Liefering while in Germany. So far, he has managed seven goals in 24 games, which includes just three German Bundesliga strikes.

Nevertheless, Sesko remains one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe. After all, he is only 20, which means he has plenty of time to reach his huge potential. And Sesko was even compared to Erling Haaland when he was scoring a host of goals at youth level.

Sesko, who stands at an imposing 6ft 4in, has previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea from the Premier League. But it seems the attacker could head elsewhere in England.

According to an update on his situation from HITC, Sesko is firmly on Man Utd’s radar.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for a new striker, with Anthony Martial poised to leave in the summer and Rasmus Hojlund needing help up front. New Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe could therefore greenlight a big-money swoop for Sesko.

Man Utd scout Newcastle striker target

And it seems Man Utd are stepping up their pursuit of him, too. The report adds that Man Utd sent a scout to watch Sesko in action during Leipzig’s 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

However, Man Utd will have to work hard to take Sesko to Old Trafford. That is because Newcastle have also set their sights on him.

As per NUFC Blog, Newcastle have made Sesko a top target for the summer transfer window. The Magpies are in a similar situation to Man Utd, as they will need to replace Callum Wilson come the end of the season. He will be 32 by that point and is being heavily linked with an exit.

Newcastle are known to be searching for a young striker who can provide cover and competition for Alexander Isak. They are admirers of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, though Sesko has now rocketed towards the top of their wish list.

Man Utd and Newcastle will both fancy their chances of snaring Sesko, too. His Leipzig release clause stands at €50million (£43m), which could turn out to be great value if the starlet ends up reaching his massive potential.

