Man Utd, Newcastle door remains open to sign quality midfield free agent despite Turkish offer

Manchester United and Newcastle remain in the mix to sign a top free agent midfielder despite an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray already being on the table, sources have told TEAMtalk.

After the expiration of his contract with Juventus and the closing of the transfer window, Adrien Rabiot is still without a team – a status that makes him a very interesting option for numerous international teams still looking to complete their squad. However, his high financial demands are slowing down his return to the field.

A few days before the closing of the transfer window, AC Milan tried, but the negotiations quickly fell through. The Rossoneri had thought of him in the event of Ismael Bennacer’s farewell, but the Algerian’s permanence and the high financial demands made by the player’s mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, made everything collapse.

DON’T MISS – The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Currently, the club that is trying hardest for him is undoubtedly Galatasaray who, after bringing in Victor Osimhen, also want to strengthen the midfield by focusing on Rabiot or, alternatively, on Weston Mckennie from Juventus.

The Turkish club has already presented an offer to the player who, however, is currently stalling because his desire remains to play in the Premier League.

Rabiot still in the mix for Prem switch

Here Manchester United and Newcastle are the two main teams that would need to strengthen their respective engine rooms.

United, after selling Scott McTominay, the bad performance of Casemiro against Liverpool and with Christian Eriksen now on the fringes of the project, have held internal evaluations on a possible new free-agent midfielder.

However, the possible arrival of Rabiot is complicated by the strategies defined by the INEOS group that would like to progressively exclude players around 30 years of age and with contracts that are too onerous, as Rabiot is asking.

The other option in the Premier League for Adrien could be Newcastle, who have already been in contact with the French player for weeks and could decide to further improve the midfield department – where Sandro Tonali has also returned – with Rabiot.

READ MORE – Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle all converge on free agent Turkey star as frontrunners named

In general, therefore, the possibility of a transfer to the Premier seems still possible and for this reason, Rabiot is taking his time before responding to Galatasaray.

The hugely experienced France international has scored 48 goals in 463 club career games while also approaching 50 caps for his country.