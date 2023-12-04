Man Utd, Newcastle handed big lift in chase for dominant Bundesliga centre-back after latest Romano reveal

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Manchester United and Newcastle’s chase for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

The 27-year-old Germany international has become a key performer for Xabi Alonso’s side, who currently lead the Bundesliga by three points from Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

Leverkusen were tipped to cash in on Tah in the summer but did not receive any offers they thought were acceptable at the time.

That has proved to be a wise decision, with Tah’s performances this season only enhancing his value and leading to more clubs showing an interest in his services.

Two clubs who are known to be in the mix for the central defender are Manchester United and Newcastle, with Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe both wanting to bolster their defensive ranks.

Both clubs are lacking strength in depth and that has been shown up throughout the course of the season so far.

The Red Devils have been forced to revert to their old pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof after an injury to Lisandro Martinez and concerns over a loss of form from Raphael Varance.

As for Newcastle, they’ve been without Sven Botman and Dan Burn – among a plethora of injuries for the Magpies – for some time.

Howe is already said to made a play to sign Radu Dragusin, who has been a standout performer for Genoa in Serie A.

However, the fact that Romano has now delivered a new update on Tah’s potential availability has piqued the interest of the Premier League again.

According to Caught Offside via Romano, Tah could become available for sale in 2024.

Romano tips Tah to quit Leverkusen in 2024

Jean-Clair Todibo remains a target for Manchester United, but they might look at Tah if he is available. However, at this stage it’s unclear whether Alonso will sanction a move for Tah in January.

Romano said, “I’d keep an eye on Premier League clubs for Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great; I can’t share info on precise club yet but there’s interest from Premier League.”

The transfer expert also states that Tah had an €18million release clause back in the summer, and whether that still stands also remains the question.

His current deal runs until 2025, meaning Leverkusen can still look for a significant offer for his services in the coming windows.

Much now depends on Leverkusen’s league position towards the end of January and whether they are still realistically in a fight with Harry Kane’s Bayern for the Bundesliga title.

Both United’s are back in action this week as Ten Hag’s men face Chelsea at home on Wednesday evening, while Newcastle head to Everton on Thursday night.

