Man Utd, Newcastle receive hands-off warning over Valencia rising star with £86m release clause

Valencia have insisted that rising midfield star Javi Guerra is not for sale amid Premier League interest from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.

Guerra’s performances since making his professional debut in April have seen him hailed as a future star, with the 20-year-old attracting interest from a number of leading European clubs.

Despite committing his future to Valencia in May by signing a contract extension until 2027, Guerra – who has two Spain Under-21 caps to his name – is known to have a release clause of £86million in his renewed deal.

Reports last week indicated Valencia may even settle for a transfer fee worth less than the price of Guerra’s release clause, having sold 20-year-old American midfielder Yunus Musah to AC Milan last summer for a fee worth just one-fifth of the sum stated in his contract.

Manchester United and Newcastle have deployed scouts to monitor Guerra closely with a view to making a move for the player.

However, Valencia’s sporting director, Miguel Angel Corona, has given a firm hands-off warning to clubs looking to lure the youngster away from the Mestalla.

Corona told MailOnline: “We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now.

“That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club.

“Our future plans involve continuing to give him the appropriate condition so that he is able to develop his full potential under [head coach] Ruben Baraja, become an important player and continue to build a Valencia team of the immediate future around players like him

“For us, the emergence of Javi Guerra has not been a surprise. We have been aware of what he is capable of for a long time, we have been helping him and demanding more from him every step of the way, from youth level to the elite.

“He has to continue working in this way. We have to be cautious when making assessments about his level or how far he will be able to go, as he is a young player and has a long way ahead of him, but only he, with his day-to-day work, will determine where his limit is.”

Guerra is regarded as a complete midfield player, suited to both defensive and attacking roles in Valencia’s system.

Six of his eight La Liga appearances so far this season have come as starts, with the youngster scoring three times and registering a single assist.

