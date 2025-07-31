Benjamin Sesko is reportedly prepared to tell Newcastle United he has no interest in moving to St James’ Park this summer despite their efforts to go above and beyond to get a deal done and with a monumental swap offer now setting Manchester United up to secure a dream transfer.

The Slovenian star has been on the market all summer after RB Leipzig decided to cash in on him in the wake of their failure to qualify for European football for the first time since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016. Nicknamed The Beast, owing to his imposing 6ft 5in frame and ability to terrorise defenders, the powerful Sesko looks a player perfectly equipped to shine in the Premier League.

And while talks over a move to Arsenal ultimately collapsed late on after the Gunners instead decided to plump for Viktor Gyokeres, Sesko is still very much a man in demand with both Newcastle and Manchester United now slugging it out over a battle for his signature.

With Newcastle concerned they could have bid farewell to their own star striker in Alexander Isak, amid strong interest from Liverpool, the Magpies have honed in on the 22-year-old Leipzig man as an ideal replacement.

To that end, our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday the quite extraordinary lengths Newcastle are prepared to go to convince Sesko to move to Tyneside, having agreed to meet Leipzig’s asking price, his agent’s fees and the striker’s wage demands over a lucrative five-year deal.

However, Fletcher was also told that Sesko had ‘yet to make up his mind over the move’ and that Newcastle chiefs were ‘increasingly concerned that the striker was favouring a move to Old Trafford instead’ and despite a lack of a formal offer so far from the Red Devils.

Now, according to former Premier League striker turned pundit, Jan Aage Fjortoft, the player has officially decided he wants to play for Man Utd and is ready to communicate that fact to Eddie Howe’s side.

He posted on X: ‘Re: Sesko. He gets what he wants at Newcastle, but he wants Manchester United. Or as Coldplay says it: You get what you want, but not what you need.’

Fjortoft’s comments, amusing as they are, follow more serious claims made by a number of other journalists who claim Sesko has chosen Old Trafford, while Ben Jacobs has taken that a step further by revealing the Red Devils have sent “a secret delegation to Germany” to get the ball rolling over a transfer.

Furthermore, as Fabrizio Romano goes on to explain, Leipzig interest in Rasmus Hojlund could present a dream opportunity for United to get a perfect swap deal done….

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Vivell convinces Man Utd to beat Newcastle to Sesko as THREE reasons sway transfer push

Sesko to Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano discusses Rasmus Hojlund swap

Indeed, Romano believes Leipzig’s interest in signing struggling Danish striker Hojlund as a replacement for Sesko could prove to be an ideal opportunity for all parties to get what they want.

Hojlund struggled to build on his promising first season at Old Trafford in the 2023/24 campaign, managing a modest 10 goals in 52 games, and leaving him with a tally of just 26 from 95 games overall.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed back on June 4 that Hojlund’s agents were pushing for their client to leave Old Trafford amid his struggles and amid claims that Ruben Amorim does not trust the 22-year-old to lead the line for United.

As a result, Romano now believes a swap deal could open up with Hojlund and Sesko trading places.

“Man Utd are showing Leipzig the opportunity to include a player into the deal for Sesko,” stated Romano.

“Then we have to see if the player is open to going to Leipzig because they have no European football [next season] for the first time in many years.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy to include a player in this deal, but it is showing how Man Utd are really trying to do business for Sesko.”

Rio Ferdinand wants Sesko move scrapped; Isak exit affected…

Despite all that, Rio Ferdinand has revealed his major concerns over growing claims United are to move for Sesko, having named the far older striker they should push the boat out to sign instead.

As a result of Man Utd seemingly winning the Sesko race, it now means Liverpool may yet be denied the chance to sign Isak as a direct consequence.

Now a report on Thursday morning claims PIF have told the wantaway Swede he will not be joining Liverpool or anyone else this summer, with the owners ‘putting the block on him leaving the club’ in what could prove a milestone moment in the summer window.

Indeed, in the face of the storm brewing over Isak’s future, Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has painted a picture of calm, having expressed why he is “not panicking” over the striker’s situation and explaining why he thinks the Swede will play for the Magpies again.

Man Utd’s striker upgrade? How Sesko compared to Hojlund last season