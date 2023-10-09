Man Utd, Newcastle to rival Liverpool for top Serie A attacker after bargain €50m price is revealed

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both considering a January bid for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a new winger, with Jadon Sancho currently banished from the Man Utd squad and Mason Greenwood on loan with Getafe.

Chiesa could provide competition for the likes of Antony – whose future is also in doubt for off-field issues – the out-of-form Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have registered an interest in Chiesa, while Liverpool are also thought to be in the race. It now seems, however, that Newcastle could rival the two Premier League sides for the Italy international.

Eddie Howe, like Ten Hag, could look to bring in another winger to provide competition for Harvey Barnes – who is currently sidelined with an injury, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon.

With that in mind, we could have a bidding war on our hands as the Prem rivals battle to bring in Chiesa, who is one of the best wingers in Serie A on his day.

Man Utd, Newcastle, Liverpool circle for Chiesa

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Chiesa may well end up leaving Juventus in January. Man Utd admire the winger, along with Newcastle, Bayern Munich and several Saudi clubs. They do not mention Liverpool, despite other outlets crediting them with an interest.

The 25-year-old star’s current deal with the Italian giants is set to expire in 2025 and the report states that a fee close to €50m (approx. £43.3m) would be enough to sign him.

Juventus are currently in the midst of financial troubles and as a result, they could be forced to part ways with several key players this winter.

Chiesa struggled with injuries last season. He made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring just four goals and making six assists in the process.

The Italian is back to his best again this term, however, with four goals and one assist in seven Serie A appearances so far.

Chiesa is versatile, with the ability to play as a winger on either flank, so could provide cover in several areas for Man Utd. He also has plenty of experience in the Champions League and has accumulated 42 caps for the Italy national team, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

It will therefore be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Newcastle do make a concrete offer for Chiesa in January, but as mentioned, Liverpool are also a team to keep an eye on.

