Al-Hilal are ready to sell Ruben Neves back to Europe in January as they struggle to tie him down to a new contract, and with sources confirming that several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle, have already been spoken to intermediaries over a potential deal.

Neves, now 28, has been with Al-Hilal since 2023 and is widely regarded as one of the Saudi Pro League’s most successful imports, scoring 15 times in 128 appearances and having won four trophies since in his first two seasons in Riyadh.

But with the 63-times capped Portugal midfielder out of contract in June 2026, sources can confirm that the Blue Waves have been unable to persuade him to sign a new contract and are now actively looking to sell the former Wolves man in January – their last opportunity to claim a fee for his services.

Off the back of that, we understand that Neves’s camp has spoken to a number of clubs back in Europe to gauge potential interest. And we understand that plenty of clubs are showing early willingness to look into a deal.

The 28-year-old is now considering his options and has made it clear to his agents that he is open to a move in January.

Off the back of that, we can reveal that Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle – all long-term admirers of Neves – have been spoken to.

DON’T MISS: Ranking all 33 midfielders Man Utd have been linked with as Prem star climbs shortlist but Real Madrid raids dismissed

Ruben Neves also ambitiously chased by West Ham

We can also confirm that Nuno Espirito Santo would ‘love’ to try and persuade Neves, who he managed at Porto and Wolves, to join him at West Ham United.

He has asked the club’s hierarchy to look into a possible deal – although he knows it would be a tough sell to the player, given they are entrenched in a relegation battle and are currently sat 18th, three points adrift of safety.

There is also interest in Italy, Germany, Spain and his native Portugal too but a move back to England does appeal to Neves.

It is believed that intermediaries have told interested parties that a move in January is possible, but that is likely to have to be a permanent deal, given his contract expires with Al-Hilal next summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd track Bournemouth quartet; Howe gets Newcastle guarantee

Somewhat ironically, any move for Neves could see his Portugal teammate, Bruno Fernandes, depart, after the United skipper’s crazy claims on Tuesday about how club chiefs are looking to sell him and with the player making some strong claims against some of his teammates.

Now, a report has outlined the exact fee United could be forced into the sale of Fernandes for, and the playmaker has dropped a hint on where in Europe he wants to go.

Up at Newcastle, Eddie Howe has been given guarantees over his Newcastle future following the disappointing Wear-Tyne defeat to Sunderland on Sunday which leaves the Magpies stranded in 12th place in the Premier League – some distance off where they want to be.

Newcastle, who won the Carabao Cup last season – their first domestic trophy in over 70 years – can take another step towards defending the cup when they battle Fulham for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.