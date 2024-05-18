Man Utd, Newcastle targets among FIVE relegated stars who could make prompt Prem return

TT looks at five relegated players who could make an immediate Prem return

TEAMtalk takes a look are five players from relegated clubs who could make an immediate return to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United and Newcastle known to be keen.

Some of last summer’s biggest transfer deals involved Premier League clubs buying stars from sides who’d just been relegated.

James Maddison joined Tottenham from demoted Leicester in a £40million deal. James Ward-Prowse left Southampton for West Ham in a £30m switch. And Romeo Lavia also departed St Mary’s, signing for Chelsea for £53m.

It is unlikely that this season’s trio of relegated clubs – Burnley, Luton (not yet mathematically down) and Sheffield United – will be able to command such eye-watering fees for any of their players.

But there are still several stars who have suffered the drop this term that Premier League sides could target…

Ross Barkley

The comeback king of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Barkley’s campaign might have ended in relegation with Luton but the former Everton and Chelsea midfielder has rebuilt his reputation at Kenilworth Road this term.

The former England playmaker joined Rob Edwards’ side on a free last summer after a disappointing year in Ligue 1 with Nice. Following an underwhelming spell with Chelsea after a £15 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2018, expectations were low for a player once regarded as one of the top talents in English football.

But Barkley has been outstanding for a battling Luton side, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Newcastle United, who are past admirers of the 30-year-old, have reportedly already renewed their interest while Manchester United have also been credited with a surprise move of their own.

“I want to play in the Premier League,” Barkley told Sky Sports in April. “I want to play in Europe again but I’m not really focused on that now.”

Ben Brereton

Stoke-born Chile international Brereton is only on loan at Sheffield United, having joined the struggling Blades from Villarreal in January.

But the 25-year-old forward has caught the eye sufficiently that there will be likely interest from Premier League sides after he has returned to his parent club in Spain the summer.

The former Blackburn man racked up an impressive return of six goals and an assist in just 13 appearances for the Brammall Lane club, averaging a goal involvement every 149 minutes. For teams in the lower half of the Premier League, or for the trio promoted from the Championship, a proven, reliable scorer such as Brereton would be an invaluable asset.

Indeed, Leicester City are already being tipped to try and land the impressive frontman.

Sander Berge

Once a club-record £22m signing for Sheffield United, Berge joined Burnley last summer in a £12m deal.

And while the 26-year-old Norway international didn’t set the Premier League alight in his maiden season at Turf Moor, he has the quality to operate at the top level and a degree of experience that will prove attractive to prospective suitors.

With more than 60 Premier League appearances to his name, Champions League outings with past club Genk and having accumulated 44 caps for his country, Berge could appeal to top-flight clubs if the 6ft 5ins midfielder becomes available in a cut-price deal upon Burnley’s relegation.

Alfie Doughty

Luton wing-back Doughty got his first taste of top-flight football this season after the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League and, despite his side’s relegation, he has proven he has the capabilities to remain at the highest level.

The 24-year-old joined Luton from Stoke City in 2022 and he was a key part of the club’s rise from the second tier last term.

This season, Doughty has accounted himself admirably for a team who have earned admirers over the course of the campaign for how they have defied expectations to mount a fight against the drop. With his pinpoint left-footed crosses and his reliable delivery from set pieces, the Luton man has provided eight assists in the Premier League this season, more than any other player at one of the relegated clubs.

Doughty’s relative youth, versatility and delivery from out wide combine to make him a prime candidate to be targeted by the Premier League’s remaining sides.

Dara O’Shea

Burnley only signed O’Shea from West Brom last summer in a deal worth £7m and the 24-cap Republic of Ireland international has been a commanding presence at the heart of defence for Vincent Kompany’s side, while also contributing three goals and four assists at the other end of the pitch.

The Clarets will be intent upon holding on to the centre-back as they attempt to bounce back up from the Championship next season.

But the 25-year-old defender, who played 28 games for the Baggies in the top flight back in the 2020-21 season, has proven he belongs at this level and could find himself a target for Premier League clubs.