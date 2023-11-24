Manchester United and Newcastle could snap a highly-rated LaLiga midfielder with a €100m release clause for as little as €35m, while Liverpool’s interest in a flying Bundesliga winger has been confirmed as ‘concrete’ – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

PREM DUO READY TO SWOOP FOR TOP LALIGA STARLET

Manchester United and Newcastle have seemingly been given a lift in their bid to sign a talented Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in 2024.

The LaLiga outfit have angered their own fans in recent times by offloading the likes of Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler, and it appears that they are now ready to cash in on Guerra next.

The 20-year-old is the latest player to emerge from their Paterna academy and it’s feared that any sale would spark outrage.

Guerra has earned a regular starting spot this season, excelling with his performances – so much so that Man Utd and Newcastle are showing significant interest.

The young midfielder, who has also been linked with Juventus, does have a €100m release clause attached to his contract that runs until 2027.

However, it was recently revealed that his former club Villarreal have a 30% sell-on clause, meaning any deal could be worth millions to the Yellow Submarine.

Guerra available for cut-price fee

To make matters worse for Los Che fans is the fact that he could now be available for as little as €35-40m instead.

That’s according to tuttomercatoweb, with Guerra set to attract plenty of suitors at that sort of price tag.

Indeed, the youngster is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Spanish football, so potentially losing him to the Premier League would not came as a blow to Valencia but to LaLiga as a whole.

LIVERPOOL INTEREST IN BAYERN ATTACKER ‘CONCRETE’

Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is ‘concrete’ with the Germany winger yet to agree a contract extension. (Christian Falk)

Reports that Manchester United will not allow Raphael Varane to leave in January are premature, with the centre-back still unhappy at Old Trafford. (Sky Sport Germany)

Newcastle are keen on signing 16-goal forward Serhou Guirassy, who is also a target for other Premier League clubs, for a ‘bargain price’. (Bild)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is targeting Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi in the January transfer window. (Fotomac)

Lautaro Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano says the Inter striker is waiting for a contract extension offer and also revealed why his client snubbed an offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer. (Tuttosport)

Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen’s situation at Old Trafford. (Various)

CHELSEA JOIN CHASE FOR DORGU

Chelsea are keen on signing in-demand defender Patrick Dorgu from FC Nordsjaelland, who is also on Tottenham’s radar, with negotiations expected to be easy. (Tipsbladet)

Galatasaray are keeping tabs on Leonardo Spinazzola and are reportedly planning to open talks should he not pen a new contract with Roma. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will be able to fast-track the signing of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January due to Gavi’s injury. (Mundo Deportivo)

Federico Bernardeschi admits his spell at Toronto FC is not going as he expected and was probably the ‘wrong project’, after leaving the door open for his return to Juventus. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City starlet Joel Ndala is attracting considerable interest from Premier League and European clubs. (Various)

Gennaro Gattuso is one of Torino‘s candidates to replace Ivan Juric at the end of the season. (Tuttosport)