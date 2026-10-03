Barcelona now OPEN to January exit as Man Utd, Liverpool explore deal

Barcelona are ready to allow Alejandro Balde to leave on loan in January, with Manchester United among the clubs already spoken to about a potential move for the Spanish defender, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Balde is enduring a difficult campaign at the Nou Camp, having fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick and found first-team opportunities increasingly hard to come by. The 22-year-old, who turns 23 later this month, is now arguably third or fourth choice at left-back, with Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo selected ahead of him, while Gerard Martin has also moved above him in the pecking order.

Having missed out on a place in Spain’s World Cup squad, Balde has managed just one first-team appearance this season, leaving his future at Barcelona increasingly uncertain.

TEAMtalk understands that Balde’s camp and intermediaries are already working hard on options away from Catalunya, with sources confirming that Barcelona have given the defender permission to explore a move elsewhere.

Balde’s current contract at the Nou Camp runs until 2028, but there have been no discussions over a new deal, further increasing the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

TEAMtalk understands Barcelona are also considering bringing in another left-back in 2027, a development that could further complicate Balde’s prospects of forcing his way back into Flick’s plans.

Balde was also one of the options being considered by Manchester United during the summer transfer window, as TEAMtalk revealed at the time.

United ultimately prioritised moves for Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall, but both those deals are now off the table.

The club are continuing to assess the left-back market, however, and Balde remains a player of interest to United’s recruitment team.

Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form.

That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal.

Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity.

United are therefore continuing to explore their options ahead of the January window, with Balde’s availability presenting a potential opportunity to strengthen at left-back.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Liverpool have been offered the opportunity to sign Balde, with intermediaries sounding out potential destinations for the Barcelona defender.

Balde is open to the prospect of moving to England, with a number of other Premier League clubs also having been approached about a possible deal.

Sunderland, Everton and Fulham have all been spoken to, TEAMtalk understands, as Balde’s representatives look to establish the level of interest ahead of January.

Alejandro Balde available on initial loan

A loan move is currently being considered, although the precise structure of any potential deal remains unclear as the January transfer window approaches.

For Barcelona, allowing Balde to leave would provide an opportunity to reshape their defensive options, particularly given the competition he currently faces for a starting role.

The defender was previously regarded as an important part of the club’s long-term plans, but his reduced involvement under Flick has raised questions about whether his future lies away from the Nou Camp.

With no contract extension talks taking place and Barcelona considering further investment in the left-back position, Balde could now be approaching a significant crossroads in his career.

For United, the situation represents a potential second look at a player they already considered during the summer.

While Balde’s form has dipped and his position at Barcelona has weakened, United’s recruitment team continue to view his underlying potential favourably, with his long-term ceiling understood to be a major attraction.

A move to the Premier League would offer the Spaniard the opportunity to revive his season and secure the regular first-team football he has struggled to find in Catalunya.

Meanwhile, we have ranked United’s 10 worst signings of the Premier League era.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in a £144m attacker.