Manchester United could beat Liverpool to the January signing of a Barcelona star, while a backup target for Michael Carrick’s side has said yes to joining.

After overhauling their attack and central midfield ranks during the last two summer windows, Man Utd will bolster their defence in 2027. Newcastle’s Lewis Hall remains a top target at left-back, but Man Utd are also evaluating other options after the Englishman signed a new contract on Tyneside…

Man Utd handed transfer boost

Man Utd’s chances of signing Barca left-back Alejandro Balde have risen as he is struggling for game time in LaLiga, according to Football Insider.

United could not afford to spend £30m on Balde during the summer, due to the cost of their midfield revamp, but that will not be a problem in January.

Balde is now open to the idea of leaving Barca for the Premier League to pick up more minutes.

Sections of the Spanish press have claimed Liverpool are involved in the race for the 22-year-old, but FI’s report suggests it is United who are in pole position.

Balde is not the only left-back United are tracking, as there has also been an update on one of their Bundesliga targets…

Target says yes

We can reveal that RB Leipzig captain and left-back David Raum has greenlit a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

Raum’s contract expires in June, giving United a great opportunity to land him during the winter window.

The Germany international is expected to be available for £30m in January, the same price as Balde.

Raum has picked up interest from several clubs across Europe, but United are seen as one of his strongest suitors.

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is another left-back who has appeared on INEOS’ radar.

No FFP concerns for Wilcox

United director of football Jason Wilcox was too low down in the Manchester City pyramid to be involved in their ‘sham’ dealings, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

Prior to joining United’s hierarchy, Wilcox held multiple roles at City, including being academy manager between 2017 and 2023.

But the 55-year-old is very unlikely to receive sanctions after City were found guilty of almost all of the financial charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Jacobs added that United CEO Omar Berrada is also unconcerned by the ruling and is not anticipating any punishment.

Berrada was higher up in the City food chain, having held the role of chief operating officer from 2016 to 2020.