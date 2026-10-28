Man Utd finally find Diogo Dalot replacement as £54m Arsenal battle ignites

Manchester United and Arsenal are among three top Premier League clubs expressing interest in Porto star Alberto Costa, as per a report.

Costa is a 23-year-old right-back who came through Vitoria Guimaraes’ academy in his native Portugal. He joined Juventus for €14million in January 2025 but swiftly returned to Portugal, signing for Porto that July.

Costa has featured in all but one of Porto’s games so far this season, and his impressive displays have attracted attention from elite clubs.

According to Fussball News, Man Utd, Arsenal and Manchester City have all shortlisted Costa as a transfer target for 2027.

Those three clubs are ‘closely monitoring’ the Portuguese’s development, with United’s interest described as being ‘particularly strong’.

The report explains why United and City have been impressed by the full-back. ‘Costa’s physical presence, speed, and attacking style of play fit the profiles of both clubs,’ it reads.

‘The Portuguese player also possesses the necessary athleticism to make an impact at the highest level, both defensively and offensively.’

Arsenal, meanwhile, have allegedly ‘set their sights’ on Costa, despite already having incredibly strong options in defence.

Outside of the Premier League, PSG are ‘in the mix’ to land the player.

Costa’s contract with Porto runs until June 2030 and includes a €65million (£54m) exit clause.

Porto would want that release clause to be paid in full before allowing him to depart.

Costa moving to Old Trafford could see United finally replace Diogo Dalot at right-back. Dalot has been a decent performer for United, but the fact they still have not moved on from him speaks volumes.

Alberto Costa in, Diogo Dalot out?

The Red Devils need a top-quality right-back to replace Dalot and significantly improve their starting lineup. Costa has good potential, but whether he is the right man for that job remains to be seen.

United are plotting a defensive overhaul next year, with Dalot potentially in line to leave alongside Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

In addition to Costa, United could target Adrien Truffert to replace Shaw and Jarrad Branthwaite to replace Maguire.

INEOS would love to snare Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, but that looks a very difficult task following his new contract.

Meanwhile, a journalist has suggested Julian Nagelsmann could overtake Eddie Howe in the race to become Man Utd’s next boss.