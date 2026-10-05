Man Utd urged to complete game-changing Man City raid after guilty FFP verdict

Teddy Sheringham has told Manchester United to make a new move for Elliot Anderson amid uncertainty over Manchester City’s future after they were found guilty of cheating the Premier League’s financial rules.

Man Utd made Anderson their No 1 midfield target in the summer after being wowed by his dominant performances for Nottingham Forest. United contacted Forest to try and set up a deal for the England star, only to end their pursuit after being quoted well over £100million.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to cut costs at United, so they decided to cool their interest in Anderson and search for bargains instead.

City ultimately won the race for Anderson, paying Forest a whopping £116m for his services. United, meanwhile, spent a combined £155m on Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba to overhaul their midfield.

Anderson called City the ‘kings of Manchester’ when joining, and they subsequently beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford on September 13, despite going down to 10 men in the 23rd minute.

But City are facing serious punishment after an independent panel found them guilty of breaking 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

A hefty points deduction that would result in relegation to the Championship is a likely sanction.

City have appealed the verdict, but the result of that appeal may not come until after punishment is handed down.

In a new interview (via Metro), Sheringham urged United to try and complete the game-changing midfield signing of Anderson now they have a new opportunity.

“Could Manchester United get a second chance to sign Elliot Anderson? I think there’s going to be a lot of top players available at Manchester City, and Anderson is definitely one of them,” he said.

“I love him. I can’t believe anyone has question marks over him. He is a fantastic player, and he was brilliant again for England against Spain.

“He just has everything for me, but there will be 20 players up for grabs, and if Manchester United can grab any of them, it will enhance them, because United don’t have any top players anymore.

“Bruno Fernandes is the leading light at United, and you’ve still got a few good players, but you don’t have anyone who is a top player in their position.

‘Big opportunity’ for Man Utd to sign City stars

“They’re all at the other clubs, a lot of them are Manchester City players, so there’s a big opportunity on the horizon for United now.”

Fellow pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has already suggested Anderson and Gianluigi Donnarumma could move across Manchester to Old Trafford.

“Donnarumma – I have been watching [Senne] Lammens. Poor at the World Cup, cost Belgium in that game, and I think he has not been great this season,” Agbonlahor said.

“Look at the own goal – Lisandro Martinez against Fulham. He has got to be better with that save. I am not convinced in him.

“I will say Donnarumma to Manchester United. Manchester United will go and nick their number one goalkeeper.”

Agbonlahor added: “Elliot Anderson – Manchester United wanted you, now you go there. Manchester United – you wanted Elliot Anderson, go and get him for maybe half the price.”

Meanwhile, a Tottenham star has reportedly become a top target for United.