Elliot Anderson makes subtle hint he’ll join Man Utd over Man City as Tonali concerns revealed

Elliot Anderson is wanted by both Manchester clubs

Elliot Anderson has posted an intriguing social media image as Manchester United battle Manchester City for his signature, while the Red Devils’ doubts over landing Sandro Tonali have emerged.

Man Utd are looking to sign two new central midfielders this summer. Casemiro will leave following the expiry of his contract, and he could be followed out of Old Trafford by Manuel Ugarte.

Anderson, Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Bruno Guimaraes and Amadou Onana are the main midfielders United have been linked with.

Anderson is their No 1 target, as he has dazzled INEOS recruitment chiefs with his exceptional displays for Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old England star looks set to choose between United and rivals City this summer. Forest value him in the region of £80-100million, meaning it could be one of the biggest deals in Premier League history.

On Instagram (via Utd Xclusive), Anderson posted a story of him standing alongside United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo before England’s surprise 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan on Tuesday night.

The picture is interesting as Anderson could form a midfield partnership with the likes of Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes next season, should United get their way.

However, United will have to put on a huge charm offensive to prevent Anderson from joining City.

We revealed on March 5 that some sources close to City are already describing his move to the Etihad as a ‘done deal’.

Plus, sources confirmed to us on March 28 that City are targeting both Anderson and Newcastle United star Tonali.

City, like Man Utd, are in need of a midfield revamp this summer.

Man Utd have been deeply impressed by Tonali’s classy performances for Newcastle, but we revealed earlier on Wednesday that they are leaning towards Anderson or Wharton.

Man Utd feel that spending £80-100m on Anderson represents better value than a similarly expensive deal for Tonali.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd cool on Sandro Tonali

Plus, INEOS are concerned about Tonali’s wage demands, and his past gambling ban.

We understand that Man Utd are more likely to sign one of Anderson or Wharton before capturing a cheaper midfielder to save money for other transfers.

Tonali is still highly likely to get a move, even if Man Utd opt to go in a different direction.

Real Madrid have been given the opportunity to sign the Italian, while Arsenal are big admirers.

Man Utd news: Rashford truth; £10m exit

Romano drops bombshell on crazy Rashford rumour affecting Man Utd, Barcelona transfer

Man Utd ready to sell star they’ve never picked for £10m – he’s not fussed about debuting

Everton sources hit back amid ridiculous claims of ‘advanced’ Man Utd ‘talks’ to sign vital star