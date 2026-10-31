Man Utd make contact for £83m Barcelona ace as Chelsea prep huge offer

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in plotting a sublime deal for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, according to a journalist, with Xabi Alonso’s side already ‘considering a massive bid’.

Lopez was devastated to miss Spain’s World Cup triumph over the summer due to a broken bone in his foot, and the attacking midfielder has returned to action with a point to prove this season. He has been in outstanding form, having notched five goals and four assists in 12 games to help Barcelona win all but two of their matches so far.

Barca have sensationally scored 51 goals already this campaign, and Lopez has played a key role in their devastating attacking performances.

However, there is growing speculation the 10-cap Spain international might be involved in a major transfer next year.

On Wednesday, CaughtOffside claimed Barca ‘would have to consider big offers’ for Lopez to improve their tricky financial situation.

Their report added: ‘PSG are preparing a serious offer worth around €80million [£67m] for Fermin Lopez.

‘Chelsea are also considering a massive bid.’

But Chelsea and PSG could face competition from Man Utd for the dazzling 23-year-old. Transfer reporter Matteo Morretto has said (via Metro): “There’s a Premier League club, Manchester United, that has a lot of things to sort out and is looking for a midfielder with the characteristics of [Atletico Madrid star Pablo] Barrios and Fermin.

“They’ve enquired about both of them, there’s no negotiation, just an enquiry.”

CaughtOffside claim Barca would want at least €100m (£83m) to consider selling Lopez.

The playmaker could emerge as an ideal replacement for Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick insists Fernandes will remain as United captain after his recent outburst, but the chances of the Portuguese leaving are rising.

Fernandes’ current deal expires in June and he wants a new long-term contract to secure his future and reward his excellent form over recent years.

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Whereas United chiefs are concerned about the 32-year-old’s drop off in form this season, plus the fact he openly criticised Carrick’s tactics recently.

The Saudis could soon give United a big decision to make over Fernandes, and Lopez would be a great successor if he does depart.

United have also been linked with Lopez’s Barca team-mate Alejandro Balde, who will be available for loan in January.

United are considering opening talks for Balde after missing out on top left-back target Lewis Hall during the summer.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has decided whether to join Carrick’s side in January.