Mason Greenwood is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 2025

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ Mason Greenwood after his fantastic start for Marseille, and their admiration will see them continue to monitor him into 2025 as his price rises, which is ideal for Manchester United.

Greenwood left United permanently this summer, joining Marseille for £26.6million (€31.6m/$33.6m). He spent last season on loan at Getafe before the Red Devils let him go altogether.

He has already reached nine Ligue 1 goals in 13 games – along with two assists – with only Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola outscoring him.

As a result of his top performances, TBRFootball reports Real Madrid and Barcelona are ‘closely monitoring’ the divisive star.

Admiration in him is said to remain after each club took an interest in Greenwood while he was playing in Spain with Getafe last season.

Now, it’s reported both elite clubs, and Atletico Madrid, will continue to monitor the forward into 2025.

Man Utd could pocket big fee

The report suggests Greenwood ‘could well be worth’ £50million by next summer. That is seemingly a guess at his price based on his last transfer and form since then.

But if he is to go for that fee, United could land themselves a £25million windfall.

Indeed, they inserted a large sell-on fee in Greenwood’s sale to Marseille, and the report states that is around 50 per cent.

That would mean, according to the report, that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not need to undertake any cost-cutting procedures at United, knowing that the sale of a player no longer with them can help them.

Real Madrid round-up: United could lose star

Another Real move could be detrimental to United, though. It’s reported they are looking into the potential signing of Diogo Dalot if they cannot lure Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in during the summer.

Real are also said to be hoping to bring Gabri Veiga back to Spain, with the attacking-midfielder currently residing in Saudi Arabia. They will have competition from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be willing to send midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Real in order to land Aurelien Tchouameni in exchange.

And the La Liga giants are said to have enlisted former manager Zinedine Zidane to see if he can help them ‘unlock’ Kylian Mbappe.

