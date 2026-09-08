Man Utd confident they’ll beat Arsenal to January signing as clever plan revealed

Manchester United believe they will beat Arsenal to the signing of Leicester City starlet Louis Page, a report has revealed, while Fabrizio Romano has given a second deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Man Utd wanted three senior signings over the summer to revamp their midfield, and they went on to land Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba. But United also tried to bring in England U19 midfielder Page to prepare for the future.

The Red Devils held talks with Leicester on deadline day to try and get the 18-year-old’s move over the line.

United were willing to spend over £10million on Page, but they did not want to meet Leicester’s price tag, which was £12m plus £3m in add-ons.

Page remained at Leicester as he was named in their starting eleven for the 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on deadline day, though Michael Carrick’s side are still chasing his signature.

Rob Dawson of ESPN reports: ‘Manchester United are still in the hunt for Louis Page despite missing out on a deadline day move for the Leicester City midfielder.’

United ‘believe they are well-placed to win the race for his signature, despite interest from Arsenal.’

The report states that United chiefs are ‘relaxed’ about the transfer as they have formulated a smart plan they believe will please Leicester.

United aim to sign Page in January before loaning him back to the Foxes for at least the following six months.

Such a deal would see Leicester bring in over £10m in funds while still being able to use the teenager for the remainder of the campaign.

The pursuit of Page continues United’s ‘club policy of trying to snap up some of England’s best young players’, as shown by the captures of Tynan Thompson and Ayden Heaven.

Man Utd overhauling academy ranks

On Monday night, Romano confirmed Liverpool starlet Isaac Konde is set to join United.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go!

‘All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours.’

Over the weekend, United also completed deals for Manchester City starlet David Eze and Manuel Appiah Boakye of Leicester.

Stretford Paddock reported: ‘Exclusive: The Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of David Eze from Manchester City to Manchester United.

‘The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period.

‘#MUFC have also completed the signing of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City, with further additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Story with @AcademyScoop.’

Meanwhile, a Sky Sports pundit has raised serious doubts over Benjamin Sesko’s future at Old Trafford.