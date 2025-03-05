Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has intervened to stop RB Leipzig from appointing former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their new boss, it has been revealed.

Ten Hag has been without a job since late October, when he was sacked by Man Utd following a poor start to the campaign. Ten Hag was replaced by Ruben Amorim, but United have struggled even more under the Portuguese as the players try to adapt to his new system.

Ten Hag recently admitted he has ‘no plans’ to return to the dugout this season, while also hinting he could end his coaching career altogether.

According to Sky Sports (via Goal), Leipzig officials have been weighing up whether to make an approach for Ten Hag this summer.

Current boss Marco Rose is likely to be sacked as Leipzig sit sixth in the Bundesliga and were embarrassed in the opening phase of the Champions League, winning just one match out of eight.

It is claimed that Klopp – head of Red Bull’s football operations – has swiftly ruled out a move for Ten Hag to replace Rose, in a savage display of the Dutchman’s reputation following his spell at United.

Klopp does not think appointing Ten Hag would be the right decision for Leipzig and has instead drawn up a three-man shortlist of alternative managers.

It includes Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Sebastian Hoeness of Stuttgart and Roger Schmidt, who was most recently in charge of Benfica.

All three of those coaches have history with the Red Bull conglomerate. Glasner worked under Schmidt as Red Bull Salzburg’s assistant manager between 2012 and 2014, while Hoeness spent time managing Leipzig’s youth teams earlier in his career.

Other clubs get chance to snare Ten Hag

Klopp and Ten Hag faced each other seven times while they were at Liverpool and United respectively. Klopp won three of those games, while Ten Hag won two and there were two draws.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag held talks with several Major League Soccer clubs before deciding not to return to management until the summer.

While Klopp does not seem to rate the 55-year-old highly, he did still win the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at United.

It is likely Ten Hag will be able to join a slightly smaller Champions League or Europa League side next, while he has previously been looked at by Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Andy Cole and Rio Ferdinand have both praised rising United star Chido Obi, who ‘has no fear’.

Cole thinks Obi has ‘definitely got a chance’ of becoming a top player for United in the future as he has the right attributes.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their hunt for Andy Robertson’s replacement at left-back.

Liverpool have drawn up an opening offer as they look to win the race for Fulham star Antonee Robinson.

