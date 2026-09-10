Man Utd learn if new Lewis Hall contract has £75m Newcastle release clause

Manchester United have discovered whether they will be able to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United via a release clause next summer, with a journalist providing all the details on the 22-year-old’s new contract.

Man Utd made Hall their No 1 target for the left-back position over the summer. They made an approach for Hall but were swiftly told Newcastle would not sell him during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Magpies had already lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, and they did not want to see a fourth major cog in Hall depart as well.

We confirmed on September 2 that Man Utd therefore planned to return for Hall in the summer of 2027. However, sources also told us that Newcastle were aiming to tie the full-back down to fresh terms to prevent him from leaving for Old Trafford.

It emerged on Tuesday that Hall had agreed to extend his contract with Newcastle rather than join Michael Carrick’s side.

We understand new head coach Matthias Jaissle was crucial in convincing Hall to stay.

Attention has now turned to whether the new contract will include an exit clause that Man Utd could activate at the end of the campaign. The Daily Mail previously suggested the Red Devils would need to offer over £75m to sign Hall.

But according to the Mail’s chief football reporter, Craig Hope, Hall’s new deal does not include a release clause.

Newcastle accelerated contract talks with the England international and his camp last week, resulting in a quick agreement.

Hall will receive a pay rise, while his contract will be extended from 2029 to 2031 – a commitment for another five years on Tyneside.

Lawyers are currently combing through the finer details of the contract, and an announcement is expected soon.

Man Utd ‘disaster-class’

The fact there is no release clause in the contract means Man Utd will find it incredibly difficult – and expensive – to agree a deal for Hall next summer.

UtdXclusive reacted to the news by writing on X: ‘Another INEOS disaster-class.’

United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have already been criticised for deciding not sign a left-back over the summer, while also refusing to pay up for top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

There is also concern about Carrick’s striker options as United did not offload Joshua Zirkzee and sign a better No 9.

In terms of their left-back pursuit, David Ornstein has suggested United could soon turn to Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert.

We revealed in May that Truffert is on United’s left-back shortlist.

Other potential targets include Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) and David Raum (RB Leipzig).

We confirmed on Wednesday that United have watched Seys in a double scouting mission.