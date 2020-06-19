Follow all the latest Man Utd news, transfer gossip and pundit views with our dedicated live blog on the Red Devils.

UNITED MAKE AN INITIAL £45M OFFER FOR FIORENTINA WINGER

Man Utd have made an initial offer for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa as they reportedly look to begin negotiations over a deal.

The Italy international was first mentioned back in May as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho at just £61m, with United and Chelsea both keen.

Chiesa, 22, has scored seven goals and provided three assists for his team-mates in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

And La Nazione (via Sport Witness) claims that the Red Devils have made an offer of €50m (£45m) in cash for Chiesa. With a bid likely to be accepted if they pushed it towards €60m. Read the full story right here…

MAN UTD JOIN CHASE FOR REAL MADRID ATTACKING FLOP

Manchester United have reportedly joined the cahse to sign Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic.

The Spanish giants are looking to cash in on the striker, who cost them €60m last summer, but face a rival offer from AC Milan.

Jovic could join on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent move. Read more…

BARCELONA SEND MAN UTD STRONG ANSU FATI MESSAGE

Barcelona star Ansu Fati reportedly has no interest in leaving, despite strong speculation that Manchester United want to sign the teenager.

Fati scored his fifth goal of the season on Tuesday night as Barca beat Leganes to maintain their lead at the top of LaLiga.

Reports recently suggested that the Red Devils had a £135m bid rejected for the 17-year-old, having previously failed with a £90m offer.

It’s been suggested that the Catalan giants demand Fati’s £151m release clause be paid in full, if they are to let their top starlet leave this summer.

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as cited by the Daily Star, claims Fati is focused on LaLiga and the Champions League. Adding that he is not even contemplating leaving Barca. Read more…

SCHMEICHEL HAS DOUBTS HENDERSON CAN OUST DE GEA

Peter Schmeichel says there should be no rush to get Dean Henderson back to Manchester United and believes David De Gea still has plenty of time left as the club’s no.1 keeper.

England Under-21 man Henderson has been in brilliant form for Sheffield United over the last two seasons and the Blades and United have come to a short-term agreement to allow the keeper to remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder would love to keep the Whitehaven-born keeper, but such has been the 23-year-old’s progress that he is been seen as a man who could push David de Gea at Old Trafford. Read more…

OLE LAYS DOWN GAUNTLET TO POGBA ON PREM RETURN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to see the best of Paul Pogba as the Manchester United midfielder looks to put a wretched campaign behind him.

Having stayed at a club that the World Cup winner publicly admitted over the summer he was open to leaving, the 27-year-old has endured a season to forget at Old Trafford.

Pogba has managed a mere eight appearances across all competitions due to foot and ankle issues, with United’s record signing last appearing for the club in the 4-1 Boxing Day win against Newcastle.

The France international could make his long-awaited return when their Premier League campaign resumes after the coronavirus suspension at Tottenham, where Pogba would face old boss, and adversary, Jose Mourinho.

Asked if he was confident of seeing the best of Pogba for a consistent period, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, I really hope and believe.”

SOLSKJAER CONFIRMS DECISION LOOMING OVER YOUNG MAN UTD STAR

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is waiting to hear back from Angel Gomes after offering the teenager a new deal.

Gomes‘ current deal at Old Trafford at the end of June, with several rounds of talks held about an extension. Read more…