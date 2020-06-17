Man Utd news LIVE: Grealish bid, Bellingham hope, striker deal

Follow all the latest Man Utd news, transfer gossip and pundit views with our dedicated live blog on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

HAVERTZ TO SNUB MAN UTD

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz will turn down offers from United and Chelsea, reports say.

The 20-year-old is one of Europe’s brightest talents, with his recent performances particularly catching the eye.

However, he has reportedly outlined his dream, which does not lie in the Premier League.

ISMAEL BENNACER RESPONDS TO UNITED LINKS

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer admits interest in him from the likes of Man Utd is pleasing to see.

The Algerian has a €50m exit clause in his deal which is active this summer – and United have, obviously, been tipped as suitors.

Now the former Arsenal man has had his say on those rumours – and he seems quite happy to see his name in the headlines.

JACK GREALISH BID

United will reportedly table a £60million bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the coming days.

The 24-year-old is high up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Indeed, previous reports claimed United began the groundwork on a deal for Grealish in February.

However, another report claims Villa plan to stand firm on his exit.

BELLINGHAM HOPE FOR MAN UTD

SPORTbild journalist Christian Falk says United have been offered fresh hope in their hunt to sign Jude Bellingham.

The Birmingham teenager has become one of English football’s brightest young talents in his first season in the Championship.

Borussia Dortmund have an agreement in place to sign him, but Falk says there are problems.

MAN UTD BEING USED WITH ANSU FATI LINK

Talk of Manchester United launching a mega money offer for Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has been dismissed by a LaLiga expert.

Guillem Balague reckons super-agent Jorge Mendes is using the name of United in his bid to represent the 17-year-old sensation.

And he suggests that despite reports both in Spain and England, United do not have any interest in landing the Barca star at this moment in time.

BEN YEDDER HOPE FOR UNITED

Man Utd’s chances of signing Wissanm Ben Yedder have been given a significant lift after the striker told Monaco he wants to leave.

REAL MADRID U-TURN LEAVES MAN UTD FAVOURITES FOR VAN DE BEEK

Manchester United have jumped to the front of the queue for Donny van de Beek after Real Madrid reportedly pulled out of the running for the midfielder.

United’s interest in talented midfielder Van de Beek was last week confirmed by Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar but it was always thought that United were behind Real in the pecking order.

However, it seems the LaLiga giants have now had a re-think – and that is very good news for United.

Read why Los Blancos appear to have had a change of heart here.

LIVERPOOL PEN MESSAGE TO MARCUS RASHFORD

You know you’re flavour of the month when your fiercest rivals pen some words of affection towards Marcus Rashford.

The Man Utd striker is receiving some very well deserved acclaim right now after persuading the government to extend their food voucher scheme for children in need over the summer holidays.

And his efforts have even earned praise from Liverpool.

Fast forward 20 years, anyone else see Rashford taking up a career in politics?! He’s a top man!

CONTACT MADE OVER WILLIAN DEAL

Manchester United have got in touch with Willian’s entourage about a potential move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of June, seven years after moving to Stamford Bridge. The winger could extend his stay until the end of the season, but is expected to move on afterwards.

And with Willian being linked with United during the Jose Mourinho era, reports suggest the prospect of the Brazilian moving to Old Trafford have re-emerged….