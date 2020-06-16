Follow all the latest with Man Utd news, transfer gossip and pundit views with our dedicated live blog on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

JOHN TERRY REVEALS JUST HOW CLOSE HE CAME TO MAN UTD MOVE

John Terry has explained how he defied his father to join Chelsea instead of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Terry signed for the Blues in 1995 as a developmental player after four years in West Ham’s youth system.

The centre-back went on to enjoy almost two decades as a stalwart of the first team at Stamford Bridge. He captained the club to five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a multitude of other trophies.

BERBATOV PREVIEWS SPURS V MAN UTD

Dimitar Berbatov has had his say on Friday’s huge clash between Tottenham and United in north London.

The former United striker says the clash is “so important” for Solskjaer’s side in their hunt for a top-four spot.

ANSU FATI BIDS EXPLAINED

Reports claim United have submitted two sizeable bids for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

Barca rejected both approaches, but Spanish newspaper Sport now explains the reasons behind the Red Devils’ push to sign the 17-year-old.

Among them is the teenager’s humble attitude and desire to work hard, which fits in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to avoid “rotten apples” in his side.

UNITED WANT HAKIMI

Manchester United are just one of the clubs interested in Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet claim Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also keen on the 21-year-old versatile player.

Hakimi, who is predominantly a right-back, can also play as a winger or at left-back, has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund since 2018.

This season he has excelled with nine goals and 10 assists, mainly from a right midfield role.

Bayern are believed to be “serious” about the Morocco international and he remains one of their priorities, but United and Inter are also “willing to bid” for Hakimi.

Bayern are prepping an offer of around €6million-€7million net per year.

VICTORY FOR RASHFORD

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Rashford wrote an open letter to MPs this week urging the Government to reverse its decision not to award free school meals vouchers in England – for which nearly 1.3 million children are eligible – outside of term time.

WILLIAN CONTACT MADE

United have opened negotiations about signing exit-bound Chelsea winger Willian, according to a report.

The Brazilian’s contract runs out in the coming months and he has not been offered an extension.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest.

MAN UTD RIVALLED FOR ECUADOR STAR

Tottenham will rival United in the battle to sign Watford defender Pervis Estupinan, according to reports.

The Ecuador international is on loan at LaLiga side Osasuna from the Hornets’ Under-23s side.

La Razon also claim that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen and considering bids.

TOTTENHAM V MAN UTD

A preview ahead of United’s tussle against their old boss Jose Mourinho on Friday night.

It looks a close contest…

JAMIE REDKNAPP’S MAN UTD WARNING

Jamie Redknapp has also been speaking about United and their return to Premier League action on Friday.

The Red Devils have a fully-fit squad to face Tottenham, something rarely seen under Solskjaer this season.

Two key returns from injury are Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who have used the break to recover from foot and back injuries, respectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp has warned the sides hunting a Champions League spot – such as Chelsea – that they should be looking over their shoulder.

NEVILLE’S MESSAGE TO SANCHO

Sticking with Jadon Sancho, Gary Neville says the 20-year-old should be “patient” over his future.

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre admitted on Monday that there is a chance the winger could leave in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Neville says there is no rush for Sancho to decide his own future if he is already at the “top level”.

PAPER TALK – SANCHO ALTERNATIVE IDENTIFIED

United’s top target for their attack this summer is widely believed to be Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, the Bundesliga club are refusing to budge on the asking price, and will not allow the England international to leave for anything less than £100million.

Several other options have been previously mentioned, including Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

However, the Red Devils are now looking back to the Bundesliga for another candidate, Tuesday’s newspapers say.

STAR FRENCHMAN TRACKED

Reports say United are keen on Marseille’s France Under-21 international defender Boubakar Kamara.

The 20-year-old has already made 61 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and interest also comes from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Indeed, the latest report claims that Marseille will be tempted into doing business with an offer of €40million.

