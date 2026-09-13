Borussia Dortmund join Man Utd in chase for ‘new Jude Bellingham’

Borussia Dortmund have joined the growing chase for Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page and sent scouts to watch the teenager in action at the weekend, TEAMtalk understands.

Page was one of the standout performers as Leicester secured a thrilling 4-3 victory away to Stockport County, creating two goals in an impressive display at Edgeley Park.

Manchester United took advantage of Page’s appearance in Greater Manchester, with TEAMtalk confirming that the Old Trafford club had people in attendance to watch the highly-rated youngster.

United came close to securing a deal for Page during the summer transfer window and remain confident they are in pole position for his signature. The youngster remains a major target for the club, who believe the groundwork done earlier this year puts them in a strong position for when Leicester decide to allow him to leave.

However, United were far from the only major club checking on Page, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Borussia Dortmund were also represented at the game as they continue to assess the Leicester star.

Dortmund’s interest will come as little surprise given their outstanding reputation for identifying and developing elite young talent, and there is a particularly strong link between the German club and the Bellingham name.

Dortmund won the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in 2020 and played a huge role in moulding the midfielder before his eventual move to Real Madrid. The Englishman developed into one of the world’s leading midfielders during his time at Signal Iduna Park before making the move to the Spanish giants in 2023.

They are now doing something similar with Jude’s younger brother Jobe Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Sunderland and is being given the opportunity to continue his development in Germany.

Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens are two other recent examples of Dortmund’s ability to bring on English talent, with both players given the opportunity to develop and establish themselves at Signal Iduna Park.

That track record has helped establish Dortmund as one of the leading destinations for young English talent, and Page is now firmly on their radar.

The Leicester youngster has already been compared with Jude Bellingham in terms of his playing style, with his technical ability, maturity and influence in possession attracting considerable attention.

Louis Page set for big move

Page’s latest performance will only have strengthened that reputation, with his two assists helping Leicester claim all three points in a seven-goal thriller.

But Dortmund face considerable competition for his signature.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United and Sunderland were also in attendance at Stockport, with all five clubs continuing to check on Page’s development.

That adds to the growing interest surrounding the teenager, who has already attracted attention from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester United’s decision to send scouts to Edgeley Park underlines the level of interest in Page, while their belief that they remain in pole position adds an important layer to the increasingly competitive race.

Dortmund’s presence provides further evidence that Page’s reputation is now spreading beyond England, but United remain confident that the work they did during the summer has left them best placed to eventually land the Leicester star.

For Dortmund, Page represents the type of young player they have traditionally targeted and developed, with the club’s success in working with the Bellingham brothers, Sancho and Gittens providing a compelling precedent.

The German giants will continue to monitor Page as he develops with Leicester, but their interest adds another heavyweight to what is becoming an increasingly competitive battle for the youngster.

Meanwhile, United have been criticised over two transfer mistakes.