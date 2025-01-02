Antony has been offered away from Manchester United

Newcastle are one of the clubs who have reportedly been ‘offered’ Manchester United winger Antony, with the Red Devils eager to push the winger out.

Antony has had a very poor time of it at United. After 94 games, the Brazilian has been directly involved in just 17 goals – fewer than his best single season at Ajax.

Multiple reports have suggested he will be shown the door by United in January. And the latest suggests that Newcastle will have the chance of signing Antony.

Indeed, Caught Offside reports the Magpies, along with Ajax, Juventus and Benfica, have all been offered the winger.

There is genuine interest from Ajax and Juventus, per the report, though nobody has made an attempt to land him yet.

Newcastle’s stance is not mentioned, but United would make the transfer somewhat appealing, by allowing Antony to go on loan, while still paying some of his wages.

The winger is said to favour Spain, but wants to know all his options before making a call.

DON’T MISS: Top seven Man Utd transfer losses: Van De Beek fifth, Martial second…

Real Betis moves ongoing

A recent report stated that Real Betis had made the first move for Antony, enquiring about a six-month loan.

With United now offering him up to other clubs, it seems that loan could happen.

And Betis seem to be doing their bit to prepare for the signing of Antony.

Indeed, they are reportedly nearing a deal to allow fellow winger Assane Diao to leave, which would free up wage space and a spot in the side for the United man.

Newcastle round-up: Rashford eyed

A second United forward is on the radar at Newcastle, with Marcus Rashford a player they are considering going on the offensive for, along with a number of big European sides.

TEAMtalk is aware that Alexander Isak has yet another big suitor, with Liverpool looking into his signing.

Martin Dubravka could also soon leave St James’ Park, as Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab want him, and with Newcastle keen to get some players off the books, he could be allowed to exit.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of the Magpies getting Marc Guehi through the door is dropping, as Liverpool look to be in pole position for his transfer.

Was Antony Ten Hag’s biggest mistake?