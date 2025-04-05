Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are among five sides keen on landing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace this summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Mateta is emerging as one of the most sought-after strikers around ahead of the summer transfer window. The Crystal Palace ace is having a great season, having scored 15 times in 35 games so far.

Mateta’s deadly performances have caught the attention of top clubs both in the Premier League and beyond.

As TEAMtalk revealed on March 15, Atletico Madrid were among the first to show interest in the Frenchman, but they are not alone anymore.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Juventus have all asked for information about Mateta in recent weeks. All three clubs have added Mateta to their striker shortlist in preparation for the summer.

United, as we revealed yesterday, are planning a big rebuild in attack. Victor Osimhen is their No 1 striker target, though Mateta is emerging as a solid backup option.

Red Devils recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is also eyeing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman as a potential No 10 behind their new centre-forward.

Forest are aiming to bring in several signings – including at least one forward – to strengthen themselves in view of next season’s Champions League, which they look very likely to qualify for.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Forest are keen on Lookman, just like United. Another option under consideration is Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who has a release clause which will allow him to leave for around £60m this summer.

READ MORE 👉 Man Utd launch ‘official offer’ for world-renowned striker after Amorim decides ultimate target

Juventus, Bayern also tracking Mateta

Juve, meanwhile, are interested in Mateta as they prepare for an overhaul up front. Randal Kolo Muani will return to Paris Saint-Germain this summer following the end of his loan spell, while Dusan Vlahovic is poised to be sold amid interest from Aston Villa.

Fans should also pay attention to Bayern Munich in the chase for Mateta’s services. Bayern are currently monitoring the situation, but if Harry Kane leaves in the summer, then they could try to reunite Mateta with his ex-Palace team-mate Michael Olise.

Mateta’s future remains open, with many clubs in the race and interesting developments expected in the coming weeks.

Previous reports have valued the 27-year-old in the region of £40m.

Man Utd news: Shearer advice; Delap stance

Liam Delap is another striker United are monitoring as they seek a replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

Alan Shearer has endorsed United swooping for Delap, saying he is ‘better than anything’ Amorim has got up front.

Shearer likes the Ipswich Town ace as he is ‘arrogant’ and has been their ‘standout’ performer this season.

But reports suggest Delap may not want to move to Old Trafford as he hopes to play in Europe next term.

POLL: United’s best Prem signing