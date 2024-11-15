Van Nistelrooy brutally told he won’t get another Prem job as Wolves, Palace linked after Man Utd spell

Ruud van Nistelrooy will struggle to get a Premier League job at clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace or Leicester City even though he impressed at Manchester United, according to pundit Simon Jordan.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in July when he was named as Erik ten Hag’s assistant. The legendary former striker then took over on an interim basis on October 28 when Ten Hag was sacked.

Van Nistelrooy managed Man Utd for four games in total, helping them pick up two wins against Leicester (one in the League Cup and one in the league), a victory over PAOK in the Europa League and draw 1-1 with Chelsea in the league.

Van Nistelrooy returned the feel-good factor to United by helping the side get back to winning ways and using his great relationship with the club’s fans to create a fantastic atmosphere.

The Dutchman is now a free agent, as Ten Hag’s permanent replacement – Ruben Amorim – has opted to bring his own staff with him from Sporting CP.

Van Nistelrooy has been tipped to manage a club lower down the Prem table, such as Wolves, Palace, Leicester or Southampton, if one of those clubs fires their manager.

But ex-Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has tried to shut down such speculation.

He said on talkSPORT: “If you are Wolves, Palace, Southampton or Leicester and you decide to change your manager, would you look at Ruud van Nistelrooy or would you look at David Moyes?

“I couldn’t see any of those clubs realistically going down the Ruud van Nistelrooy route.”

Jordan added: “I don’t think he’s done anything at Man Utd. Three or four games, two of them against Leicester? Against PAOK, in the Europa League? Come on, give me a break.

“I don’t think there is anyone in the Premier League who has got a serious problem is going to turn around and say; ‘You managed to get this [United squad] playing decently [so you deserve a chance at another club]’.”

Instead, it is more likely Van Nistelrooy will manage a Championship club next, with teams in Spain and the Netherlands also options. TEAMtalk has taken a look at the nine clubs who might be looking at the 48-year-old, and it includes several Prem sides despite Jordan’s brutal verdict.

Van Nistelrooy’s only permanent spell as a manager at senior level so far came with PSV during the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, Amorim is making plans for his first United eleven and it could see Marcus Rashford play in a different position.

Reports claim that Amorim will give Rashford another opportunity to play at centre-forward, despite his preferred position being left wing.

The Portuguese boss is expected to use a 3-4-3 formation at United, in good news for centre-backs such as Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

It is unclear where wingers including Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo may fit in.

Garnacho netted a brilliant strike during the recent 3-0 win over Leicester but refused to celebrate after feeling he had lost faith from some fans.

Roy Keane has told the forward to ‘get a job somewhere else’, claiming there is something ‘drastically wrong’ with the game if players do not want to celebrate scoring.

