Man Utd enter talks for sensational Arsenal hijack as Romano confirms £100m pursuit

Manchester United are stepping up plans to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali before Arsenal, with both an Old Trafford reporter and Fabrizio Romano having provided updates.

Arsenal held initial talks with Tonali’s representatives late in the January transfer window. A winter move was always unlikely, given the time constraints, but Arsenal were trying to tee up a blockbuster summer deal.

Tonali is increasingly open to leaving Newcastle at the end of the season, particularly as they look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Italian would ideally like to move back to Serie A, but interested clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan will not be able to meet his £80-100million valuation.

This has forced Tonali to consider a controversial move to one of Newcastle’s domestic rivals, with Man Utd, Arsenal and Manchester City all extremely keen.

According to Man Utd insider Sully Talkz, the Red Devils have opened discussions with Tonali’s camp via intermediaries.

The player has warmed to the prospect of swapping Newcastle for Man Utd. However, he wants to end the season well with Newcastle before considering his next challenge.

Man Utd recruitment chiefs are attracted by the fact Tonali is already an elite Premier League performer, which will help him to adapt to the club quicker than other options such as Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand or Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi.

Man Utd are aware that Newcastle will make the deal difficult, as they were hurt by Alexander Isak’s exit last summer. But Man Utd view Tonali as one of the best midfielders around, making the big potential outlay well worth it.

The report adds that Manchester City are also interested in the 25-year-old as they plot a midfield overhaul, just like Man Utd.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Tonali’s future by saying: “It will be an intense summer for Newcastle, as there has already been interest [in Tonali] from Arsenal since January.

“But Arsenal, at this moment, are a separate topic, because both Manchester United and City will both target important midfielders. United could even sign two.

“Sandro Tonali is a player really appreciated internally, especially by United. The number one target for Man City at this moment is Elliot Anderson. Manchester United are working hard on Tonali.”

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Man Utd, Man City competing for top midfielders

It also emerged on Saturday that Man Utd have reduced their midfield shortlist to three names. Tonali, Anderson and Adam Wharton have made the final cut.

Sources have told us that City are keen on both Tonali and Anderson, which could cause serious issues for Man Utd.

The Shields Gazette reported on Thursday that Tonali has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Newcastle which should faciliate his exit from St James’ Park.

The playmaker ‘expects’ to leave Newcastle this summer under the right conditions. He was previously viewed as an ‘untouchable’ member of the squad, but that has changed.

We revealed on March 19 that Newcastle are worried Tonali might copy Isak by forcing his way out of the club in the summer.

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