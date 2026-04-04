Man Utd, Tottenham circle for Blackburn’s ‘new Phil Jones’

Blackburn Rovers have moved to secure one of their brightest prospects, with Tom Atcheson signing a new long-term deal at Ewood Park – but TEAMtalk understands that growing interest from top clubs could still test their resolve.

The 19-year-old defender only made his senior debut in December but has quickly established himself as a regular under Michael O’Neill, highlighting his rapid rise within the squad.

O’Neill’s faith in Atcheson has extended beyond club level too, with the teenager handed his full international debut for Northern Ireland last month – further underlining the manager’s belief in his potential.

Sources indicate O’Neill has played a key role in Blackburn’s decision to tie the youngster down to fresh terms, with Atcheson thriving under his guidance as well as working closely with former Rovers defender Phil Jones.

There are already comparisons being drawn between Atcheson and Jones, who famously progressed through Blackburn’s ranks before earning a high-profile move to Manchester United, and we understand a similar pathway could emerge.

United are among a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Atcheson’s development, but they are far from alone. We can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Everton, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have all made checks on the defender in recent weeks.

Interest is also building from across Europe. Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are tracking his progress, while Serie A outfits Atalanta and Napoli have been monitoring his situation, too.

Blackburn’s new deal reflects their determination to keep hold of Atcheson and continue his development at Ewood Park, but with elite clubs circling both domestically and abroad, they may yet face a major battle to retain one of their most promising young talents.

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