Man Utd ‘ready’ to bid for elite Liverpool target as ‘strong interest’ revealed

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with a report revealing the bargain price he is available for.

Dumfries has long been linked with a move to the Premier League due to his excellent performances for both Inter and the Netherlands national team. The right wing-back is a relentless player who excels at marauding forward and getting involved in attacks, while he is also 6ft 2in tall and therefore a threat in both boxes.

Dumfries’ contract runs until June 2028, and Inter are trying to tie him down to fresh terms, but the wide man is tempted by the opportunity to star in England.

We revealed on April 1 that Liverpool are considering a bid for Dumfries after being ‘offered’ his services.

But according to L’Interista, Man Utd are among four Premier League sides who are ‘ready’ to launch rival moves for the Dutchman.

Man Utd hold ‘strong interest’ in Dumfries, while Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all in the mix, too.

Inter are ‘offering’ him a one-year extension worth €5m (£4.3m) per season, which would – crucially – remove his €25m (£22m) release clause.

However, the situation is ‘in Dumfries’ hands’, and he is expected to engage in talks with the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City.

A transfer at £22m would be a bargain for whoever potentially wins the chase for Dumfries. He is an elite performer who has won six trophies in Italy and has all the attributes needed to shine in the Premier League.

We understand that Liverpool are currently prioritising another centre-back signing over a right-back such as Dumfries.

But Liverpool should reconsider this stance given Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have both had injury-hit campaigns.

Arne Slot’s side could miss out on two Inter stars in the same summer, as Barcelona are in pole position for centre-half Alessandro Bastoni.

Man Utd winning the chase for Dumfries would likely please Paul Scholes. On Tuesday, Scholes told United to keep Diogo Dalot, but named fellow right-back Noussair Mazraoui among eight players he would sell.

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