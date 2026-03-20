Man Utd ‘confident’ of signing Liverpool striker as stunning talks begin

Manchester United have entered talks to sign Liverpool starlet Vincent Joseph in what would be a controversial move, an insider has claimed.

Few players have represented both clubs at senior level due to their intense rivalry, though notable examples include Michael Owen and Paul Ince. Man Utd have been scouring England for the best young talent under INEOS, and they could snare Joseph from Liverpool next.

According to MUFC Academy on X, formerly Twitter, United have opened ‘talks’ with the striker’s ‘representatives’.

United are ‘pushing strongly’ and are ‘confident’ the deal will be completed, in a potential blow for Liverpool.

The Red Devils ‘invited him to Carrington earlier this year’ and are now stepping up their pursuit, with the transfer described as ‘one to really watch’.

Joseph is only 16 years old but has emerged as one of Liverpool’s best academy talents, sparking United’s interest.

Anfield Watch have previously compared the wonderkid to Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala, while noting his ability to play as a centre-forward, No 10 or winger.

Joseph is eligible to represent Germany but currently plays for England at youth level. He has also captained Liverpool U15s.

Joseph moving to United would see INEOS repeat the signing of Chido Obi. The latter put up incredible numbers in Arsenal’s academy before signing for United in October 2024.

Obi, an 18-year-old Danish centre-forward, has made eight first-team appearances for United so far.

United also captured promising young centre-back Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, and he has played 13 Premier League games this term.

Other exciting teenagers signed by United in recent transfer windows include Diego Leon, Sekou Kone and Samuel Lusale.

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