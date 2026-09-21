Man Utd tracking Crystal Palace star as stunning striker move also eyed

Manchester United are monitoring a Crystal Palace starter as a potential addition to Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a report, while we can reveal the Red Devils are also interested in a Borussia Dortmund striker.

Man Utd overhauled their midfield in the summer by signing Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. However, United surprisingly opted against signing a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw, while they also failed to bring in a new centre-forward to replace Joshua Zirkzee.

INEOS could swoop for a left-back and No 9 in January to bolster Carrick’s squad for the second half of the campaign…

Man Utd keen on Palace star

United are ‘keeping tabs’ on the performances of Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell this season, setting up a potential future move for the Englishman, Football Insider report.

The fact Mitchell has entered the final year of his contract has put United, Liverpool and other top Premier League clubs on alert.

The report adds: ‘The Eagles are understood to be “doing everything they can” to keep hold of the defender, whose consistency is drawing prying glances from elsewhere.

‘Sources say that United also view Mitchell’s ample Premier League experience as a big tick in his name.’

United failed to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle in the summer but are now tracking Mitchell along with several other left-backs, such as Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas.

Striker target revealed

United are assessing a potential January move for Dortmund hitman Serhou Guirassy, we can reveal.

United first looked into signing Guirassy in 2023, and he remains firmly on their radar.

The Guinea international has managed four goals and two assists in six matches so far this term.

United sources insist club chiefs are not looking to move on Benjamin Sesko. Instead, strikers such as Guirassy are viewed as potential replacements for Zirkzee.

Guirassy’s current contract expires in June 2028, and if no new deal is agreed, then a transfer could be on the cards next year.

Sesko injury latest

Current United striker Sesko has withdrawn from the Slovenia national team squad due to a recurrence of a shin injury, it has been confirmed.

According to various sources including GiveMeSport and Slovenian newspaper Ekipa, Sesko has today (Monday) undergone an MRI scan in London to determine the exact nature of the injury.

The 23-year-old has been hampered by shin issues previously, and the problem returned during the defeat to Brighton.

Sesko missed the recent 1-1 draw with Fulham and will continue to recover over the international break.

His return date has yet to be revealed.