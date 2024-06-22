Man Utd next to try after Newcastle, West Ham fail with bids to sign Premier League’s Mr. Dependable

Newcastle have seen a cash-plus-player bid rejected for a Wolves ace, and with West Ham also seeing an offer rebuffed, reports now claim Manchester United will be next to try their luck.

Many a Premier League side are aiming to add to their centre-back ranks this summer and two clubs have fixed their gaze on Molineux.

Wolves defender Max Kilman is a man in demand and the 27-year-old was recently the subject of a £25m bid from West Ham.

Wolves wasted little time rejecting the bid, with Gary O’Neil’s side understood to value Kilman just above the £40m mark.

According to a fresh update from the Telegraph, Newcastle are the latest to try their hand and their attempt included a makeweight.

How much Newcastle put forward in the cash aspect of the deal wasn’t revealed, though which player they served up was.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson was inserted into the bid, though like West Ham, Newcastle were met with a swift rejection from Wolves.

Whether Newcastle will bid again remains to be seen. The Telegraph noted Magpies boss Eddie Howe wasn’t all that thrilled about Anderson being included as a makeweight.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Howe would be more than happy to retain the homegrown midfielder and if Wolves don’t relax their £40m-plus demands, Newcastle will simply pursue other targets.

One club who’ll certainly hope Newcastle do look elsewhere is Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd.

Branthwaite brick wall brings Kilman into focus

With Raphael Varane leaving as a free agent and Victor Lindelof edging towards a transfer to Turkey, Man Utd require one and more probably two new centre-backs this window.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is their No 1 target and personal terms with the 21-year-old left footer are in place. If moving to Old Trafford Branthwaite will pocket around £150,000-a-week.

However, Man Utd’s opening bid of £43m (£35m plus £8m in add-ons) fell woefully short of Everton’s £70m valuation.

The Toffees are reluctant to lower their demands and would much rather sell £50m-rated midfielder Amadou Onana if a player must go. Arsenal have lodged an enquiry into the signing of the Belgium international.

Clouding the Branthwaite issue further is the fact Man Utd have made it crystal clear to Everton that they will not pay anything close to £70m.

Rumours Man Utd will abandon their pursuit of Branthwaite are swirling and if they do, TEAMtalk understands the club are high on the idea of bidding for Kilman.

Wolves ace a more than worthy compromise for Man Utd

Aged 27, Kilman is at the older end of signings co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wishes to make.

However, Kilman is vastly experienced in the Premier League and has been on the fringes of the England squad over the past few seasons.

Furthermore, Kilman boasts an excellent injury record having featured in 75 out of a possible 76 Premier League matches over the last two seasons.

Valued at a touch over £40m, Kilman would represent a much more cost-effective option to Branthwaite.

Others on Man Utd’s radar include Lille’s Leny Yoro and England starter Marc Guehi.

The Red Devils had hoped to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice before a UEFA ruling put the kibosh on the move – much to Ratcliffe’s dismay.

DON’T MISS: Major Newcastle signing advances with Everton star set to reject new contract and push for transfer