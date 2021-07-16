Man Utd have ‘no intention’ of granting misfit Mourinho opportunity

Man Utd have ruled out one potential exit avenue for a rarely seen star that had become a target for Jose Mourinho at Roma, per a source.

Man Utd will enter the new season with hopes high of embarking on a genuine title challenge. Euro 2020 saw several of their key stars excel, most notably Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire in England’s stubborn backline.

Shaw’s resurgence has been a welcome sight after previously struggling with injury earlier in his career. The years following did not fare much better with his time under Mourinho often littered with heavy criticism.

However, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Shaw has become the club’s premier left back and one of the finest full-backs in the league.

That has had a knock-on effect on one player though, with 2020 signing Alex Telles afforded little chance to impress.

The Brazilian, 28, did make 27 appearances across all competitions last year. Though the vast majority of those came in cup competitions.

As such, rumours began to swirl over a premature exit, and former Man Utd boss Mourinho was said to be lurking.

Mourinho has a void to fill at left back after Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon at Euro 2020 and is thus facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Inter Milan were also said to be in the frame, but a loan move to Roma had risen to the fore.

However, per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Telles will not be allowed to leave via that route.

The Italian tweeted that Man Utd have ‘no intention’ of accepting any loan bids for Telles. Hammering the final nail in the prospective deal’s coffin, Romano confirmed there is ‘no agreement’ in place.

The option of a permanent deal remains open. Additionally, Man Utd are understood to be open to moving him on on a permanent basis.

However, a replacement would likely have to be signed if that were the case. Furthermore, Telles is believed to be willing to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Third Man Utd signing to follow Sancho, Varane

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not planning to stop at the signing of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer and are reportedly making plans to bring in a third big-name addition.

The Manchester Evening News claim they’re looking to make another ‘significant’ signing once a deal for Varane is secured.

The MEN does not shed light on whom that might be. Though they do suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two key positions in mind. As such, the United boss is keen to strengthen in both midfield and at right-back.

In reaction to that piece, the Daily Express believes that England right-back Kieran Trippier is likely to be their primary target.

The Red Devils have already seen one bid – believed to be £10m – rebuffed for the Atletico Madrid right-back. However, with the player reported to be seeking a return to England, United could soon launch a second bid.

