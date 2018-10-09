Man Utd nominee Paul Pogba makes Ballon d’Or claim

Paul Pogba says he would love a Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or, but does not believe he should be in contention.

The Manchester United midfielder was named on the 30-man shortlist for the award for the best player of the year, with the winner to be announced in Paris on December 3.

There were seven Frenchmen named on the list after helping Les Bleus win their second World Cup in Russia this summer.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris are in contention, along with Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning duo Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.

“Whether it’s Grizou (Griezmann), Kylian (Mbappe) or Raph’ (Varane), they deserve it much more than me,” Pogba told AFP.

“I can not designate one. But I hope with all my heart that this is one of the three.

“One of the four also because there is NG (Kante). That’s all I hope for anyway, because there are many who deserve it. I do not put myself in.”

Every Ballon d’Or since 2008 has been won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi and the pair are both among the favourites again this year.

