Man Utd not good enough to progress far in CL – Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to take a “humble” approach to the Champions League, and use the experience this season as a learning curve.

United, the 2008 winners after they beating Chelsea in the final in Moscow, opened their campaign with a 3-0 triumph over Basel earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho men face CSKA Moscow in Russia on Wednesday knowing a victory will edge them a step closer towards the knockout stages.

And despite being happy that his former club are back in the Champions League this season, Ferdinand doesn’t think that they will make it as far as the semi-finals.

“I think it’s wise for United to be humble when it comes to the Champions League,” said Ferdinand on BT Sport.

“You can’t look at United or judge them compared to how they were 10 years ago, when we last won the Champions League.

“They’re different squads and it’s a different animal altogether.

“They’re on a rebuilding track at the moment and in the midst of that. They’ve got to achieve things — they’ve got to win the Premier League again for a start [something United last did in 2013].

“They’ve got to try to do that first and consolidate there, before you start looking at the Champions League and talking yourself up as one of the contenders.

“Realistically, I don’t see United going as far as the semi-finals this season.”