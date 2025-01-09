Manchester United supporters have been told there is no reason to panic over claims that Kobbie Mainoo could be lured away to Chelsea this month, with Fabrizio Romano clarifying the situation and with Cole Palmer cheekily making his feelings clear on the potential transfer.

The Red Devils midfielder has been linked with a somewhat surprise move to Chelsea, after the Blues reportedly put themselves into pole position to sign the teenage star amid claims PSR issues could force Manchester United into his unwanted sale. And having established himself as a regular for club and country over the past year, the loss of their teenage star would undoubtedly hit the Red Devils hard.

Speculation over Mainoo‘s future first started doing the rounds earlier this week when the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler and The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed that talks over an extension had hit something of a brick wall and that the Blues were interested in a possible deal were United forced to sell.

And while United would be loathe to lose their star young talent, the fact the club are desperately trying to raise funds to help with team strengthening, together with ensuring they comply within the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), means the 19-year-old’s sale cannot be ruled out entirely.

However, despite claims emerging that United had named their price to Chelsea for the sale of the 10-times capped England midfielder this month, trusted transfer journalist Romano is adamant there is no need for those connected with United to press the panic button over the midfielder’s future.

“What I can tell you, many of your messages are about this Chelsea story, I think it’s absolutely normal for all top clubs in the world – Chelsea for sure – but also many others to appreciate a player like Kobbie Mainoo,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“How can you not love a talent like Kobbie Mainoo? A guy who was in the academy one year ago, then a fantastic rise with Man United, Euros – don’t forget what this boy did for the English national team as a kid. So, it’s absolutely normal to fall in love with Kobbie Mainoo, especially if you’re an English club.

“But, that’s it at the moment. My headline is not ‘Chelsea like Kobbie Mainoo’ because that’s absolutely obvious and normal.

“But, the point here for Manchester United is that there are no negotiations with any other club, no bid on the table, the situation is completely quiet. The player is under contract till 2027 plus an option until 2028. So it’s not a desperate situation for Manchester United.”

READ MORE 🔴 Kobbie Mainoo stance on Chelsea transfer revealed as Man Utd target Juventus star as quality replacement

Man Utd calm over Mainoo contract talks as Cole Palmer drops cheeky nod

Reports on Wednesday evening in the Daily Mirror had claimed United had stuck a £70m fee on Mainoo’s head should Chelsea follow up their initial interest with a firm enquiry for his services – a price the Blues may not find altogether too prohibitive.

However, as Romano states, there is certainly no immediate panic from United over losing their midfield star. And while talks over a new deal will likely have a significant bearing on his future, journalist Simon Phillips has explained that Mainoo is in no hurry to move to Stamford Bridge and his first priority remains on negotiating a new deal at Old Trafford as a priority.

That said, it is evidentally clear that United will need to significantly raise his salary from the current £20,000 a week arrangement the 19-year-old currently finds himself on.

And while the Mirror suggested the teenage star was seeking a deal in the region of £200,000 a week – which could potentially elevate him to among United’s top earners – we understand his demands are nowhere near as exteme as that, despite his obvious need for a significant pay-rise.

With United seemingly having some concern that Mainoo could end up departing, reports from Italy have suggested the Red Devils are ready to turn to Juventus man Douglas Luiz as a would-be replacement.

In the meantime, speculation that Mainoo could ditch Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge has certainly sparked plenty of attention with supporters of both sides eager to learn of potential developments over what would be one of the more high-profile transfers of recent years were it to go through.

It seems Chelsea’s leading light, Cole Palmer, is also intrigued by the speculation and his England teammate has cheekily done his part to admit it is a possible transfer he would welcome with a little interaction on the social media platform Instagram.

And with user @TheSecretScout1 asking their followers if Mainoo joining Chelsea would be a good move, Palmer showed his true colours by giving the post a thumbs-up seal of approval.

Latest Man Utd news: Big Rashford future twist; new deal for Amad done

Meanwhile, Manchester United could be ready to explore a new exit option for Marcus Rashford amid claims from talkSPORT that West Ham are ready to throw their hat into the ring for his signature.

Rashford looks likely to leave Old Trafford this month, with his agent and brother holding talks with AC Milan on Wednesday. But while Milan will likely struggle to fund a deal amid claims United had set out two stipulations over any move, it was revealed that minnows Como are ready to make their own move to sign the England forward.

And with two other suitors in Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also on the scene, the race for the wantaway 27-year-old is finally starting to heat up.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are on the cusp of announcing a new deal for Amad Diallo, having agreed a long-term contract extension with the Ivorian winger.

The attacker was quickly identified by Ruben Amorim as someone who can become a Premier League great and United have quickly succeeded in thrashing out fresh terms.

And finally, Ruben Amorim has been boosted in his quest to sign a new left wing-back with transfer insider Rudy Galetti telling TEAMtalk that PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes, has zero intention of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

VOTE: How much is Kobbie Mainoo worth?