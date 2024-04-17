A former Manchester United player has urged the club to devastate Newcastle United by signing top-class midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Numerous reports have claimed that Newcastle might have to sell a star player ahead of next season in order to ease their financial situation and hand Eddie Howe extra transfer funds. Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon are some of the players who would pick up interest from the biggest clubs around.

Isak is enjoying a sensational run of form and has been identified by Arsenal as a potential replacement for striker Gabriel Jesus. Guimaraes, meanwhile, has been linked with several of Newcastle’s English rivals, mainly Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

On April 2, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his Newcastle deal and that it is a ‘possibility’ the Magpies will be forced into a summer sale.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Pep Guardiola has instructed Man City to sign Guimaraes amid growing fears Kevin De Bruyne will leave for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

But former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre wants to see the Red Devils stun City, Liverpool and Chelsea by taking the Brazilian star to Old Trafford.

Silvestre, who played 361 times for Man Utd between 1999 and 2008, thinks Guimaraes could form a brilliant midfield partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

“Guimaraes is a very good player,” Silvestre said during a recent interview. “I’ve known him since he was in Brazil. Then he spent time at Lyon and he’s very good.

Man Utd should swoop for ‘dynamic’ Newcastle star

“He’s dynamic, strong, good on the ball, he’s aggressive and suits the Premier League style of play. He’s got an eye for goal from time to time.

“He’s in the Brazil national team and he’s at a good age. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams looking if Newcastle were interested in selling.

“Guimaraes, Fernandes and Mainoo could be a good combination. I’ve no doubt about that.

“I would question who the holding midfielder would be. It wouldn’t be Fernandes. Guimaraes likes to play as a box-to-box. Kobbie could become a deep-lying midfielder so that would be a good trio.”

As Silvestre points out, Guimaraes would be a fantastic signing for Man Utd in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. He has both the attributes and mentality needed to become a world-class player, as shown by the fantastic impact he has had on Newcastle in recent seasons.

Plus, at 26 years of age, Guimaraes still has some of his best years ahead of him.

Seeing Guimaraes leave for a Prem rival such as Man Utd would be a hammer blow for Newcastle fans. The dominant midfielder has become a fan-favourite at St James’ Park thanks to his quality on the ball, his occasional wonder goal and his love for a big challenge.

The Newcastle hierarchy would also be devastated to see Guimaraes leave. They have ambitions of winning regular trophies just like Man Utd did in the past, so selling Guimaraes to a direct competitor would be a major backwards step.

