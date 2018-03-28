Man Utd offer huge £240k a week deal to Chelsea linked Bayern star

Manchester United hope to trump Chelsea to the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal after offering the Chilean a huge salary to move to Old Trafford, reports claim.

Widespread reports have suggested that Chile international star Arturo Vidal could leave Bayern in the coming summer, due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka from Schalke.

It has been claimed that both AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in the former Juventus man, though the most serious suitors now appear to be in England.

Italian outlet TMW state that Chelsea want to sign Vidal as they look to reinforce their midfield options in the summer.

However, they are not alone, with the Express adding that United have identified Vidal as the ideal solution to their issues in the middle of the park.

Chilean newspaper La Cuarta claimed United had already spoken to Vidal’s agent and had offered the player a deal worth €14.4million a year (£240,000 a week) to sign for the club.

German newspaper Bild also backed up those claims and suggested United had offered Bayern €48m (£42m) for the former Juventus man.

Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are set to leave Old Trafford with their deals expiring, while Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba both have doubts surrounding their future.

Mourinho has apparently personally singled out Vidal as a ‘must-sign’ player for the upcoming window, but Vidal is unsure about leaving Bayern.

The 31-year-old has a contract with the Bavarian side that runs until 2019, and he is apparently keen on staying until the end of that deal due to being settled in Munich.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Top 10 tennis scandals: from choking an opponent to match-fixing (Tennis365)

Of course they cheated: they’re Australians (Golf365)