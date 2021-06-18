Man Utd to offer unwanted pair, as clear pathway to Varane deal emerges

Man Utd could look to bridge the gap after seeing their first bid for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane fall short by offering a pair of major names as makeweights, per a report.

News broke on Thursday of Man Utd targeting a blockbuster defensive capture to finally provide Harry Maguire with a world class partner. Real Madrid ace Varane was the man in question, and new manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly resigned to the fate of losing the superb Frenchman.

Per the Daily Express, Man Utd wasted little time after registering their interest by launching a £50m bid.

Varane has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, meaning Madrid may be cajoled into selling on the cheap to prevent a free agent exit next summer. Nevertheless, given Varane’s standing within the game, that bid was reportedly rejected. Instead, Los Blancos are said to be holding out for £80m.

Man Utd are aiming to bring multiple high profile names to Old Trafford this summer, not least Jadon Sancho. Despite their obvious spending power, they may need to wheel and deal to ensure each target remains viable.

One way could be to offer Real Madrid a star in a cash-plus-player deal to bridge the gap, and a second Express report highlights two men who could be up for grabs.

Expensive Man Utd duo potential makeweights

Anthony Martial was recently linked with a surprise switch to the Bernabeu. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s concerns over the French forward were detailed. Accordingly, Martial was linked with a loan move that could ultimately turn permanent.

Martial is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline. Additionally, the newspaper believe he could be the ideal back-up to the aging Karim Benzema.

The second player mentioned as a possible makeweight is Donny Van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder endured a torrid debut season in Manchester, racking up just 511 minutes of league action.

A swift exit has frequently been touted. And Van de Beek’s previous comments about how close he came to signing for Real Madrid indicate the club are clearly big admirers of the 24-year-old.

He told De Telegraaf (via the Express): “Everything was closed with Real Madrid and the clubs also had an agreement, but for some reason it did not materialise.

“Players who were going to leave the team stayed and Madrid backed down.”

READ MORE: Man Utd announce major financial losses; with net debt figure revealed