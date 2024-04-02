Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to ‘offer Mason Greenwood new deal’ in major U-turn; Barca eye two Man City superstars

Man Utd have been tipped to offer Mason Greenwood a new contract

Manchester United are set to controversially offer Mason Greenwood a new contract, Manchester City could lose two vital players to Barcelona and a big update on the future Liverpool stalwart has been revealed – all in Tuesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO OFFER MASON GREENWOOD NEW DEAL

The future of Greenwood at Man Utd continues to be one of the most controversial topics in world football and a fresh report has suggested that a new deal could be on the horizon for the forward.

The Red Devils announced last August that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

Originally, Man Utd chiefs were thinking of reintegrating Greenwood, who previously played 129 times for the club and scored 35 goals, before some backlash prompted them to change their minds.

He was eventually loaned out to Getafe at the start of this season, where he has been in fine form.

Greenwood has scored six goals and made five assists in 25 LaLiga appearances for the Spanish club this season, who would love to keep hold of him for another season.

The Man Utd loanee’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed and there have been rumours that the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him.

Now, fresh reports have suggested that Getafe are 100% convinced that Man Utd will extend Greenwood’s contract.

READ MORE: Man Utd to rival Liverpool and two others for Real Madrid superstar as Ratcliffe eyes Antony upgrade

Man Utd could have ‘already agreed’ fresh terms with Greenwood

According to the Athletic, Getafe ‘suspect that Man Utd have ALREADY given Greenwood a new contract – which is yet to be announced – or at least are planning to do so.

It’s claimed that sources close to the Red Devils have denied this story, but they are yet to make a decision on Greenwood’s future and with that in mind, a major U-turn could be on the cards.

There is still ‘an assumption’ that Greenwood will be sold this summer, however, and that the new deal would be to increase their chances of getting a high transfer fee for him.

Getafe would also ‘benefit’ from a contract extension, as it would ‘increase their chances of signing him on loan again next season.’

Man Utd certainly have an interest in retaining Greenwood’s market value, but whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag make the controversial decision to reintegrate him into the squad remains to be seen.

As it stands, the ‘feeling’ is that a permanent sale for a big fee is Ratcliffe’s priority.

BARCA EYE STUNNING MAN CITY RAID

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has promised manager Xavi two statement signings as he tries to convince him to stay. Man City duo Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland are among his top targets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona could use Man Utd target Mikayil Faye in a swap deal for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. (Football Espana)

Jeremie Frimpong has said that he is only focusing on winning the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United. (Sky Germany)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is the subject of interest from Italian giants Napoli. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Another ex-Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, is also of interest to Napoli. (Tuttosport) (Football Italia)

Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson has emerged as a key target for Aston Villa and Brighton, who have a ‘confirmed’ interest in the player. (Sky Germany)

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer nearing collapse after failed audition gives Ratcliffe, Ten Hag new problem

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD WANTS TO STAY AT LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘keen to extend his Liverpool contract’ in a blow to Real Madrid’s attempts to lure him away from Anfield. (Football Insider)

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool, is on a three-man shortlist to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (The Times)

Barcelona have pulled out of the race for 16-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian, who has been dubbed ‘Messinho’, leaving Chelsea and Paris St-Germain as the main suitors. (Sport)

Lille defender Leny Yoro looks set to change clubs this summer after deciding against extending his contract. Man Utd, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested. (Marca)

Everton star Amadou Onana is ‘very popular’ among Barcelona recruitment chiefs but the deal will be ‘more than complicated’ due to their lack of transfer funds. (Sport)

Aston Villa are one of the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who will be available as a free agent at the end of the season. (Calcio Mercato)

ROMANO PREDICTS HUGE NEWCASTLE SALE

It is ‘a possibility’ that Newcastle will be forced into selling star player Bruno Guimaraes this summer amid their ongoing financial issues. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta wants to bring manager Paulo Fonseca to Sevilla, who he tried to lure to Elland Road. (Estadio Deportivo)

Napoli are not willing to pay the buy-out option of €20m to sign Bournemouth star Hamad Traore and will try to re-negotiate the price. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is ‘definitely a candidate’ for Liverpool in the summer. He is also highly regarded at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Florian Plettenberg)

DON’T MISS: Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal run riot; Tottenham come unstuck; big Chelsea v Man Utd verdict