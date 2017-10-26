Man Utd offer midfield duo in swap deal for Saul Niguez

Manchester United are reportedly willing to give up Ander Herrera and Juan Mata to land an Atletico Madrid star.

According to Don Balon, Atleti star Saul Niguez is attracting interest from United, and they have hatched a plan to try and secure the 22-year-old.

The Spanish outlet claims that Jose Mourinho is willing to send Herrera and Mata to Madrid in a swap deal in order to land Niguez.

However, Atletico boss Simeone has so far declined the offer and rejected any approaches for the Spain international.

Niguez renewed his deal at the club in the summer, and a £134m release clause was reportedly inserted into the new contract.

“Mourinho has tried to contact Simeone on numerous occasions but the Argentine is standing firm,” the Daily Star claims.