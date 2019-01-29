Manchester United have reportedly offered Juan Mata a 12-month extension to try to stop him walking from the club on a free.

The 30-year-old Spain midfielder, who will be out of contract in the summer, joined from Chelsea in January 2014 for £37m and has become a firm fan favourite at Old Trafford.

The playmaker, who has made 208 appearances and scored 44 goals for the Red Devils, currently earns around £140,000-a-week but a one-year extension will bank him £6.7million.

United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently claimed that talks over extensions for Anthony Martial and David de Gea are progressing well, but United’s hierarchy are increasingly reluctant to offer long-term contracts for players over the age of 30.

Ander Herrera, 29, Phil Jones, 26, Matteo Darmian, 29, Antonio Valencia, 33 and Ashley Young, 33, are all also out of contract this summer -with Young also being offered just a one-year deal too.

Mata has been strongly linked with a move back to Spain but Arsenal are said to be closely monitoring his situation, with Gunners boss Unai Emery a big fan of the midfielder having coached him for three years at Valencia.

